Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has a selection headache for all the right reasons as he heads to Crystal Palace this weekend.

After an unconvincing start to the season had seen them score twice in three matches, the Red Devils are suddenly in a moment where they have hit the net 10 times across two games.

It is the perfect pick-me-up that Manchester United had been looking for on the back of the international break - and the clean sheets also help build confidence.

Ten Hag Eager for Rashford to Rediscover Top Form at Old Trafford

Dutch tactician needs attackers to be more consistent

It is the scope for the Red Devils' attack that is most intriguing though, as Ten Hag reflects on the 3-0 win over Southampton and 7-0 thrashing of Barnsley - his biggest win so far since taking charge.

If Ten Hag is to enjoy success - or even just avoid any further speculation over his future at Old Trafford - the Dutch tactician needs goal contributions from his top assets across the frontline on a more regular basis.

Joshua Zirkzee has settled in well since signing from Bologna but, around him, Manchester United have struggled to find the right blend of creativity and consistency from Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony. Fixing that is going to be essential.

The most crucial figure that Ten Hag wants to have in top form is that of Rashford. The Old Trafford academy graduate was hugely influential in the former Ajax head coach's early days in charge, and he has been striving towards making sure that version of the player returns.

Rashford scored against Southampton last weekend with a trademark curling strike into the far corner. Then, at home to Barnsley on Tuesday night, he scored in both halves.

The Manchester United No.10 started as the centre forward and sources say it is part of a plan to help play him into top form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford grabbed two goals and an assist after registering three shots on target and winning three ground duels against Barnsley earlier this week

Ten Hag’s eagerness to get Rashford among the goals again has been an ongoing situation since early summer, when he spoke to the attacker about finding better situations for him to score from in their approach play.

The Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley was an ideal chance to play him centrally, given Zirkzee could benefit from a rest, having been away on international duty with the Netherlands recently. Rashford is not involved in the England set-up right now.

Instead, he had used the time to put in extra training, working with a personal coach to keep his sharpness and work on his accuracy in front of goal.

Such effort will not have gone unnoticed by Ten Hag, and it is perhaps no coincidence that Rashford has now scored in both games since the break.

With Zirkzee expected to come back into the starting XI at Crystal Palace as the focal point of the side, Rashford will line-up on the left side of the attack.

His superior strength, power and ability was too much for Barnsley to handle and, again, that had been the thinking as Manchester United’s coaching staff decided on the option to play him through the middle.

He will only be used there again if Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund are not fully fit, but Ten Hag is certainly expected to find that left-sided role for him again at the weekend.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Showing Fresh 'Caution' With Kobbie Mainoo Kobbie Mainoo has been a superb performer for United in recent months but he would be rested with a view to a longer season

Garnacho Involved in Three-Way Battle for Starting Berth at Selhurst Park

Diallo and Antony also seeking crucial role in Red Devils' frontline

It leaves big competition between Garnacho, Diallo and Antony for a start on the right-hand side at Crystal Palace, and the fact all three are improving is a huge benefit to Ten Hag as he plots his way through this spell of early season repair work.

Garnacho would choose to play on the left flank if given the choice, but Rashford has that spot nailed, apart from the times he is needed in the middle. It means adapting and thriving to life on the right for Garnacho and, at the moment, it is considered that him and Diallo still have the edge on Antony in terms of regular Premier League starts.

Antony scored from the penalty spot against Barnsley to get himself up and running in the goal charts for this season, but he still has some way to go to convince the fanbase, and his manager, that he deserves a starting berth.

There is a difference in vibe at Old Trafford when he is on the ball in comparison to Garnacho or Diallo that is impossible not to notice. These players are supposed to be game-changers who bring anticipation of special moments yet, as it stands, Antony still has some way to go and must continue to use cup competitions to build his campaign into something more significant.

Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony's statistics at Manchester United Alejandro Garnacho Amad Diallo Antony Appearances 92 27 84 Goals 19 4 12 Assists 13 3 5 Yellow cards 8 2 14 Sent off 0 1 0 Statistics correct as of 18/09/2024

Garnacho undoubtedly has something special about him, and a bond with the Manchester United crowd, but it is Diallo who really has earned the plaudits this season.

The fact he only came on as a substitute late on in the Carabao Cup this week is testament to the minutes he has already earned rather than any reflection on his status dropping.

He has started three of their four Premier League matches and insiders believe he is expected to have a very good chance of lining up again from kick-off when Manchester United go to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

But the good news for the Red Devils is they finally have options. They have an attacking line who are hungry for goal contributions and seem willing to put in the level of commitment that is needed to get this season powering forwards.

Ten Hag knows he has no guarantees over his future if this season goes too far off track, as GMS sources exclusively revealed earlier this week, but the sudden goal burst from his top line means there is new reason for optimism.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore and Transfermarkt.