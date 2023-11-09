Highlights Alejandro Garnacho's gesture towards the Copenhagen fans after Bruno Fernandes' goal showed his confidence and desire to take the lead.

Unfortunately, United were unable to hold onto the lead and ultimately lost the vital Champions League clash.

The loss leaves United at the bottom of their group, with tough matches against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich upcoming.

Alejandro Garnacho has gone viral for his reaction to two different incidents following Manchester United's Champions League loss against Copenhagen on Wednesday night. The Red Devils had started the game in fine form and looked set to cruise to an easy three points in Group A.

Erik ten Hag's men raced into a two-goal lead as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay combined to set up Danish striker - Rasmus Hojlund - back in his home country inside the opening three minutes. The £80 million summer signing added a second just shy of the half-hour mark after Kamil Grabara initially saved Garnacho's effort on goal.

United were in complete control of the game with the hosts struggling to create any real clear-cut opportunities in the first 40 minutes, but the game turned completely on its head due to an incident involving Marcus Rashford in the 42nd minute. The English forward had tracked back and won the ball back for his team before moving to protect the ball with his left foot, with his foot landing on the opposition's ankle. After consulting VAR, the referee made the decision to show a red card to the 26-year-old.

This is where it all went wrong for Ten Hag and co as Copenhagen drew level before half-time with a fine left-footed finish from Mohamed Elyounoussi and a penalty by Diogo Goncalves after Harry Maguire had handled the ball in the 18-yard box. It looked like the visitors were going to be blown away in the second half before being awarded a penalty of their own against the run of play.

Alejandro Garnacho's gesture to Copenhagen fans

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the spot kick and found the top corner with a sublime strike before running to the corner flag to celebrate with teammates. In the background, Garnacho can be seen making a gesture towards the home fans on his way towards the corner flag.

The Argentine winger put his finger to his lips in a 'shush' gesture after seeing his side go in front. It is unclear whether there was anything specific that had happened to wind the youngster up before the goal. The unfortunate thing for Garnacho was that his side were ultimately unable to hold onto this lead in the vital Champions League clash.

Diogo Dalot switched off at the back post as a cross was swung in from the opposite side of the pitch and Lukas Lerager was able to sneak in front of the Portuguese full-back to force the ball past Andre Onana from close range. The home fans were then sent into pure joy as United once again failed to deal with a cross and were punished by a volley from Roony Bardghji.

Champions League Group A Team Games Wins Draws Losses Points Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 12 Copenhagen 4 1 1 2 4 Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 4 Manchester United 4 1 0 3 3

Garnacho looks devastated after United's defeat in Denmark

During the aftermath of the game, the 20-year-old could be seen sitting on the pitch in tears, quite a change from the earlier celebrations in the game. The reason for his dejection is the fact that United found themselves rock-bottom of their group after the loss with an away game against Galatasaray next on the agenda.

Bayern Munich will then be welcomed to Old Trafford in the final matchday of the group stage with the German side already qualified as winners of the group after sealing four successive victories. Ten Hag's side will need to summon some massive performances on the European stage to overcome one of the most hostile atmospheres in world football before taking on an elite side.

