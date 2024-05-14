Highlights Garth Crooks thinks Micky van de Ven could leave Spurs if the club's trophy drought continues.

Van de Ven impressed in his debut season in London, scoring three goals in 25 appearances.

Romanian defender Radu Dragusin could leave Tottenham despite arriving from Genoa only six months ago.

Garth Crooks expects Tottenham star Micky van de Ven to leave if Spurs are not able to win any trophies in the foreseeable future. The BBC pundit called Van de Ven an ‘outstanding young defender’ who looks ‘irreplaceable’ for Tottenham after his solid displays in the Premier League recently.

In January, the Dutchman returned from a hamstring injury which had sidelined Van de Ven for two months. In the first 10 games of his debut Premier League season, Spurs were undefeated in the competition, winning eight games and drawing twice.

After losing the previous four games, Tottenham returned to winning ways against Burnley on Saturday as Van de Ven scored his third goal of the campaign, securing a 2-1 victory.

Crooks: Van de Ven ‘Irreplaceable’ for Spurs

In his Premier League Team of the Week column on the BBC, Crooks hailed Van de Ven’s debut season:

“Apart from the horror show at St James' Park where Spurs were trounced by Newcastle and Micky van de Ven looked like he had skis on his feet instead of football boots, he's had a flawless season. “Van de Ven is to Spurs what Saliba is to Arsenal, and that is irreplaceable at the moment. Quite apart from his pace and composure, he takes his goals like an experienced striker.”

In 25 league appearances for Spurs this season, the Dutchman has scored three goals and surprised many with his finishing abilities. The 23-year-old has a bright future, but according to Crooks, could be on the move again if Tottenham fail to build a successful team around him.

He added:

“The problem both Van de Ven and Saliba have is they are outstanding young defenders who are not currently winning any trophies, and should that continue, they won't be at either club for very much longer.”

Last summer, Van de Ven joined Tottenham from Wolfsburg in a £43m deal and was handed a six-year contract, the longest Spurs have signed since Tanguy Ndombele's arrival in 2019.

Dragusin Could Leave Tottenham

After just seven Premier League appearances, Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin could be on the move again. The Romanian defender joined Spurs from Genoa in January but has failed to impress Postecoglou so far.

Dragusin has struggled to break into the starting line-up ahead of Cristian Romero and Van de Ven, starting only twice in the league so far. In January, Spurs managed to beat Bayern Munich in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature, but he could be heading back to Serie A very soon.

According to The Sun, Napoli are ready to bring the Romanian back to Italy next season and could offer a deal worth up to £40 million for the Premier League debutant.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-05-24.