Highlights Gary Harris has become an elite three-point shooter, crucial in today's NBA offense.

Harris is a defensive powerhouse, impacting his teams positively on and off the court.

Known for being a good teammate, Harris brings value on and off the court.

Gary Harris is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the last three and a half seasons with the Orlando Magic. He is coming off his lowest-scoring season since his rookie season back in 2014-15, but his skill set remains the same, which could help bolster a contending team.

Harris has been a solid contributor for the Magic during his entire tenure. He helped bridge the gap from a growing, young team to a five-seed that went to seven games in their first playoff series with their new core, remaining a solid starter during that entire duration and proving his value on and off the court.

Whether he stays with the Magic is yet to be seen, as he will likely be highly coveted this offseason by contending teams.

Solid Three-Point Shooter

Harris has been a consistent shooter throughout his career

The most valuable attribute for a player to have on offense in today's NBA is a good three-point shot, and being able to shoot at a high percentage from three at the shooting guard is especially important, as implied by the position's name. Harris has become a borderline elite three-point shooter in the latter half of his career, especially since he arrived in Orlando.

Gary Harris' three-point percentage vs league average Season Harris's 3P% League average 3P% 2014-15 20.4% 35.0% 2015-16 35.4% 35.4% 2016-17 42.0% 35.8% 2017-18 39.6% 36.2% 2018-19 33.9% 35.5% 2019-20 33.3% 35.8% 2020-21 34.0% 36.7% 2021-22 38.4% 35.4% 2022-23 43.1% 36.1% 2023-24 37.1% 36.6%

Harris has had multiple seasons as one of the top 10 three-point shooting of all qualified players in the NBA, in both 2016-17 and 2022-23. Despite the slump in the middle of his career, he was able to bounce back and improve his three-point shooting to where it once was. He has proven to be an above-average shooter on high volume, averaging at least 3.5 attempts per game every season after his rookie campaign.

His elite shooting opens up the lane for him and his teammates. When he played alongside Nikola Jokić when he was a member of the Denver Nuggets, his three-point shot opened up his cutting lane, which he was elite at during his time there. Since leaving the Nuggets, he has taken more of his shots from outside the three-point line, as that is his role on that team.

He hasn't played next to an elite playmaker during his time in Orlando, but if he is going to sign with a team that has one, his cutting abilities could lead to easy baskets. Harris had the best seasons of his career on the offensive end when he was alongside an elite playmaker like Jokić, where he was thriving at both cutting to the basket and shooting threes.

Elite Defender

Defense has always been Harris's strong suit

Harris thrives at the defensive end of the court, which has helped him maintain a prominent role for good teams throughout his career. He continues to prove his elite defense every season. He often matches up against the opposing team's best player at the guard position.

His DFG%, which is the percentage opponents shoot when he is the main defender, has remained about the same as those players' normal average FG%, but his impact on the court extends beyond the statistics.

Orlando Magic's record with and without Gary Harris - 2021-24 Season with Harris without Harris 2021-22 16-45 6-15 2022-23 22-26 12-22 2023-24 35-19 12-16

When Harris is healthy, he makes his team better. He provides energy and effort, especially on the defensive end, and is a glue guy at that end of the floor.

What makes Harris such a good defender isn't that he is a good on-ball defender, but that he thrives as a team defender. He is a fantastic defensive player in the passing lanes, as he often gets his steals through deflections or interceptions. He has averaged 1.1 steals per game throughout his career. Guaranteeing your team one extra possession per game can swing games.

Harris is at the point in his career where he might transition into more of a sixth-man role, and having a great team defender coming off the bench could be significant for some teams.

Good Veteran Presence

Harris's impact extends off the court

Harris has always been a great teammate dating back to his entry into the league. He quickly became a fan favorite in Denver and a reunion between the two could be a possibility this summer if the Nuggets aren't able to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is another upcoming free agent who will be coveted on the open market.

One of Harris's biggest drawbacks has been the many injuries throughout his career, but his impact off the court remains incredibly valuable. His injuries do raise a concern for interested teams.

Harris had this to say regarding his injuries this past season after game 7 of their playoff loss via Orlando Magic on YouTube:

"Injuries are a part of it. I've dealt with plenty of injuries, y'know, my whole career. They suck, of course. The training staff did a great job helping me throughout the way... For me to be able to come back in that game 7, they just did a great job and did all they could to put me back on that floor. It's just part of it, and you can't really think too much about it."

Out of his 10 seasons in the league, he has played over 60 games only three times due to his many reoccurring injuries. Although he hasn't been the healthiest during his time with the Magic, his injuries haven't impacted his play on the court, as every time he touches the hardwood he gives 100% at both ends of the floor.

Harris is an unrestricted free agent and could sign anywhere, but he remains an incredibly supportive teammate, as he had this to say about the Magic's ceiling after their playoff exit this season via Orlando Magic on YouTube:

"I feel like the sky's the limit. Just gotta continue to keep growing, keep learning, keep understanding the game... They've grown at an exponential rate, and I feel like they're only going to continue to grow."

Harris has always been supportive of his teammates and has never thrown any under the bus, which are great traits to have as a veteran in the NBA. His skills on and off the court would be helpful for almost any contending team and rebuilding team, as he would be a great mentor to younger players.

It's unknown as to what Harris's future looks like, but whichever team he lands on will be improving their roster.