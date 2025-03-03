Gary Lineker has named a surprising Manchester United legend as being one of the reasons behind the club's steep decline over the last decade. The Red Devils look set for their worst-ever Premier League finish, currently sitting 14th with 11 games to go. Their previous lowest ranking came just last season, as Erik ten Hag guided them to eighth place.

It has been 12 years since the 20-time champions lifted the league title, and current boss Ruben Amorim has been described as naive for suggesting he could take United back to the summit of English football. However, Lineker has stated that one man, deemed largely responsible for one of the club's greatest-ever eras, has to take some of the blame for the rut the Old Trafford outfit currently find themselves in.

Lineker Suggests Alex Ferguson to Blame for United Decline

The former striker claims that Ferguson left the Red Devils in a bad state

Speaking after United's FA Cup elimination at the hands of Fulham on Sunday, as per the Daily Mail, Lineker claimed that the structure of the club began to fall apart at the end of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign in charge, insinuating that the legendary Scot was partially to blame for the way in which the Red Devils were left for future managers.

Lineker compared the situation to that of Liverpool and Arne Slot, who inherited a squad from Jurgen Klopp that seems set to comfortably walk to another Premier League title.

"If you look at Liverpool now, they’ve got a new manager in Arne Slot, and it’s testament to how Jurgen Klopp left the club in a really good state. So the structure is really good. "That probably wasn’t the case at the end of Sir Alex Ferguson’s [time at Old Trafford]. I know they won the league that season, but it wasn’t their best side, and a lot of their great players were coming to the end of their careers. I think from there they had problems. The academy wasn’t delivering the players that they were before."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his first 10 seasons in charge of Manchester United, Alex Ferguson accrued a combined 720 points in the league. In the first 10 years since his retirement, United mustered just 689.

Ferguson, who is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in all of sport, took United to 13 Premier League titles during his tenure at the Theatre of Dreams, as well as two European Cups and multiple other domestic honours. Since his retirement, the Red Devils have only finished runners-up in the Premier League twice and have made it no further than the Champions League quarter-finals.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 03/03/2025.