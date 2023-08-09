Highlights Gary Lineker had an impressive goal-scoring record at each club he played for, including Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, and Tottenham.

Lineker's move to Everton saw him score 40 goals in one season, helping the team to a second-place league finish.

Lineker's time at Barcelona saw him score 52 goals, win trophies, and become the highest-scoring Brit in La Liga at the time.

When one reminisces about the best goal-scorers in English football, there are few names that resonate as profoundly as Gary Lineker.

With a goal-scoring prowess that seemed almost superhuman at times, Lineker established himself not only as a crown jewel of English football but also as a global football icon. From his early days at Leicester City to stealing the limelight on the world's biggest stage, his career was a string of net-busting moments and record-shattering exploits.

But while most remember Lineker for his charming smile, Walkers crisps ads, or even his candid punditry, it's his on-pitch performances that truly etched his name in the annals of football history. As the game has evolved, so has the reverence with which we look at statistics and data, helping us better understand the impact and significance of players in a more granular fashion.

In this deep dive, we'll venture beyond the highlight reels and iconic moments, delving into the career stats that truly showcase Gary Lineker's legendary status. Strap in, because you're about to gain an even greater appreciation for one of the beautiful game's most prolific marksmen. Courtesy of GIVEMESPORT, let's crunch the numbers!

Leicester City - 103 goals

In 1977, a local lad named Gary Lineker, fresh out of school, stepped onto the hallowed turf of Filbert Street. Few could've predicted the juggernaut career that lay ahead. By the '78-'79 season, he'd turned pro and made waves with a senior debut to remember: a dazzling 2-0 victory against Oldham Athletic to usher in 1979.

Though he celebrated the Second Division title just a year later, his appearances were limited to 19, and the next season saw him play a mere nine matches as Leicester took an unexpected dip back to the Second Division. Yet, like every sports icon, adversity only fueled Lineker's fire.

The 1981-82 season marked Lineker's claim to the limelight, with a stunning tally of 19 goals across the board. And while the Foxes missed the promotion bus, their epic run to the FA Cup semi-finals was undeniable proof of their prowess. Lineker's golden touch was far from over; he smashed 26 goals the next season, pushing Leicester back into the First Division.

In the 1983-84 season, Lineker truly made the First Division his playground. Despite the Foxes' middling league performance, Lineker shone bright, bagging 22 goals to become the division's runner-up top scorer. By 1984-85, alongside Alan Smith, he became an unstoppable force, jointly leading the First Division's scoring charts with 24 goals.

Yet, as is often the case with rising stars, the bigger fish began to circle. Whispers grew louder, and the footballing world buzzed with one question: Where next for Gary Lineker? It seemed a departure from Filbert Street was on the cards, marking the end of one chapter and the thrilling beginning of another.

Everton - 40 goals

1985 saw a transfer that had the football world buzzing: reigning league champions Everton made a masterstroke move by snapping up Gary Lineker for a cool £800,000. And boy, did it pay dividends! Lineker's electric form saw him netting a whopping 40 goals in just 57 appearances during the 1985-86 season. In an ironic twist of fate, his debut in Everton blue came against none other than his former club, Leicester City. And, in a humorous mishap, the striker mistakenly entered the Leicester dressing room at half time.

Evidently, the change in jersey did nothing to hamper his golden touch. For the second season running, Lineker was crowned the First Division's top scorer, this time boasting a tally of 30 goals, which included three memorable hat-tricks. His firepower was instrumental in driving Everton to a second-place league finish.

The Toffees' FA Cup journey that season was a rollercoaster; they reached the final for the third year in a row. Facing arch-rivals Liverpool, Lineker showcased his class, leaving Alan Hansen in the dust to give Everton an early lead. However, the Reds clawed their way back, triumphing 3-1 and edging Everton out for the league title by a mere two points. Reflecting on his time at Goodison Park, Lineker remarked, "Although my stint was brief, Merseyside holds fond memories. Personally delightful and professionally, one of the zeniths of my career. My heart still beats a bit for Everton."

Recalling his hat-tricks, Lineker dominated against Birmingham City in a 4-1 rout, dazzled in a 4-0 masterclass against Manchester City, and kept Everton's title dream alive with a sensational 6-1 demolition of Southampton. His last league appearance for the Toffees saw a double against West Ham, but Liverpool's win against Chelsea dashed Everton's title hopes.

Post-retirement, Lineker has often gushed about this particular Everton squad, branding them as the best club side he's ever been a part of. Just goes to show, once a Toffee, always a Toffee.

Barcelona - 52 goals

Fresh off his Golden Boot glory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the football world's eyes were glued to where Gary Lineker might land next. The answer? A whopping £2.8 million move to the iconic Camp Nou, as Barcelona came calling. Spearheaded by ex-Queens Park Rangers gaffer, Terry Venables, Barcelona's English revolution was in full swing with Lineker joining the ranks alongside Manchester United hitman, Mark Hughes.

For Lineker, the shift to Catalonia meant a thrilling introduction to European football. Back in England, while Leicester never tasted European action during his time, Everton's potential European Cup journey was tragically curtailed post-Heysel.

The anticipation surrounding Lineker's arrival in Spain was palpable. After all, he was the World Cup's top marksman. And Gary didn't disappoint. He notched up a commendable 21 goals in 41 games during his debut season. The crowning moment? An unforgettable hat-trick that handed Barcelona a 3-2 victory against eternal rivals, Real Madrid. The stage for his Barcelona story was set against Racing Santander, where he marked his debut with a double.

Under the Blaugrana banner, Lineker would go on to lift the Copa del Rey in '88 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in '89. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing: the team suffered surprising twin defeats to Dundee United during his time there. Moreover, as the legendary Johan Cruyff took the reins, Lineker found himself shifted to the right of midfield, resulting in a diminished role up front.

Amassing 42 goals in 103 La Liga fixtures, Lineker carved out a legacy as the highest-scoring Brit in the competition. A record held until the Welsh wizard, Gareth Bale, outstripped it in 2016. All in all, Lineker's Barça journey was a mix of dazzling highs and challenging lows, but one that etched his name in Catalonian folklore.

Tottenham - 80 goals

Picture this: Sir Alex Ferguson, in his bid to dominate English football with Manchester United, attempted to craft a dream partnership – bringing together Gary Lineker and his ex-Barcelona mate, Mark Hughes. But football, as we know, is full of surprises. Instead of gracing Old Trafford, Lineker spurned the Red Devils for the allure of White Hart Lane, joining Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £1.1 million in July 1989.

The move proved a masterstroke for Spurs. Over a scintillating three-season spell, Lineker lit up the First Division with 67 goals in just 105 league outings. His prowess didn't just stop at league goals, as the 1989-90 season saw him clinch the golden boot with a staggering 24 goals, steering Spurs to a commendable third-place finish.

The pinnacle of his Tottenham journey arrived with the 1991 FA Cup Final. Lineker and co. faced off against Nottingham Forest, emerging victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. But it wasn't all smooth for Gary; he saw a goal contentiously chalked off for offside and faced the ignominy of a saved penalty, courtesy of Mark Crossley's heroics. Yet, Lineker was pivotal throughout Tottenham's FA Cup campaign, especially shining in the semi-final where he bagged a brace in a thrilling 3-1 win over arch-rivals Arsenal.

The 1991-92 season saw Lineker again in scorching form, netting 28 goals in 35 matches, just one goal shy of top scorer Ian Wright. However, Spurs’ league position didn't mirror his individual brilliance, languishing in 15th as the First Division era drew to a close. Fittingly, Lineker's final English football curtain call came at the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford, where he netted in a 3-1 loss to Manchester United. It was a poetic end, considering Fergie's initial bid to bring him to Manchester.

Nagoya Grampus Eight - 8 goals

Just when you thought you'd seen it all, November 1991 threw a curveball that no one saw coming. Gary Lineker, the English goal-machine, traded the familiar backdrop of the English top-flight for the novelty of Japan's J1 League, penning a two-year deal with Nagoya Grampus Eight. The price tag? A cool £2 million, which Spurs gladly pocketed.

The swansong of Lineker's Spurs saga was etched at Old Trafford on 2 May 1992. Facing Manchester United, he left his mark one last time on English soil, netting Spurs' lone goal in a 3-1 defeat. But before that iconic move to Japan materialised, there was a twist in the tale. Tottenham had swiftly dismissed a tantalising offer from the ambitious Second Division outfit, Blackburn Rovers, freshly boosted by the financial clout of steel magnate Jack Walker.

In the Land of the Rising Sun, Lineker's spell was unfortunately marred by injuries. Over two seasons, he mustered 8 goals for Nagoya Grampus Eight. Come September 1994, he hung up his boots for good, announcing his retirement. Rumours had swirled in the English press about a potential return to familiar pastures with Middlesbrough or Southampton, but Lineker chose to call time on an illustrious career, leaving fans worldwide with memories of a striking genius.

England - 48 goals

Few can sport a national resume quite like Gary Lineker. From debuting against Scotland in 1984 to becoming the first Englishman to clinch the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup, Lineker's international journey was stuff of legend. Remember that lightning-fast hat-trick against Poland? Or those twin strikes versus Paraguay?

Euro '88 proved challenging; Lineker, unbeknownst to fans, battled hepatitis as England faced a group-stage exit. Come Italia '90, he played hero once more, netting four times. That semi-final goal against West Germany remains iconic. Yet, the Germans had the last laugh, inspiring Lineker's legendary quip about football's inherent simplicity and inevitable German victory.

Lineker's international swansong at Euro '92 saw him just shy of Sir Bobby Charlton's England goal record. Substituted in his final match, and having missed a record-levelling penalty previously, the legend's exit was tinged with 'what could've been'. However, leaving the game without ever receiving a card? Pure Lineker brilliance.

Major Honours

1x FA Cup

1x Spanish Cup

Career stats

Club Season League National cup League cup Continental Other Total Division Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Leicester City 1978–79 Second Division 7 1 — — — — 7 1 1979–80 Second Division 19 3 1 0 — — — 20 3 1980–81 First Division 9 2 1 1 — — — 10 3 1981–82 Second Division 39 17 5 2 3 0 — — 47 19 1982–83 Second Division 40 26 1 0 2 0 — — 43 26 1983–84 First Division 39 22 1 0 1 0 — — 41 22 1984–85 First Division 41 24 4 3 3 2 — — 48 29 Total 194 95 13 6 9 2 — — 216 103 Everton 1985–86 First Division 41 30 6 5 5 3 — 5 2 57 40 Barcelona 1986–87 La Liga 41 20 1 1 — 8 0 — 50 21 1987–88 La Liga 36 16 5 2 — 8 2 — 49 20 1988–89 La Liga 26 6 4 1 — 8 4 1 0 38 11 Total 103 42 10 4 — 24 6 1 0 138 52 Tottenham Hotspur 1989–90 First Division 38 24 1 0 6 2 — — 45 26 1990–91 First Division 32 15 6 3 5 1 — — 43 19 1991–92 First Division 35 28 2 0 4 5 8 2 1 0 50 35 Total 105 67 9 3 15 8 8 2 1 0 138 80 Nagoya Grampus Eight 1993 J League 7 1 0 0 5 4 — — 12 5 1994 J League 11 3 0 0 1 0 — — 12 3 Total 18 4 0 0 6 4 — — 24 8 Total 461 238 38 18 35 17 32 8 7 2 573 283

National team Year Apps Goals England 1984 1 0 1985 9 6 1986 10 8 1987 7 9 1988 10 3 1989 9 3 1990 15 8 1991 11 9 1992 8 2 Total 80 48

As we've navigated through the intricate tapestry of Gary Lineker's illustrious football career, it becomes evident that numbers, while compelling, only tell a portion of the story. Yes, the stats highlight a striker of high calibre, a player who left an indelible mark every time he stepped onto the pitch. But what truly stands out is the man behind the goals—his sportsmanship, dedication, and unyielding passion for the game.

From his early beginnings to his rise as one of football's most decorated forwards, Lineker's journey transcended boundaries, making him a beloved figure across rival clubs and nations alike. And while his boots may have been hung up years ago, his influence has never waned. Transitioning seamlessly from pitch to screen, Lineker's insights and charm as a broadcaster ensure that he remains an integral voice in the sport's modern narrative.

As we wrap up this deep dive, it's clear that Gary Lineker is more than just his goals or match-winning performances. He's a testament to what it means to live and breathe football, to leave an impact that echoes well beyond one's active years, and to become, quite simply, a legend of the beautiful game.