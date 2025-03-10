Gary Lineker has shared his thoughts on Raheem Sterling’s ‘sad’ situation at Arsenal after the 30-year-old was left on the bench for Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

The Chelsea loanee has struggled since arriving from West London last summer and was once again overlooked by Mikel Arteta for a crucial Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Spanish manager unexpectedly brought on Kieran Tierney on the left wing and left Sterling as an unused substitute for the eighth time in the league this season.

Raheem Sterling Snubbed by Arteta

‘Hard to be critical of him’

Lineker, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, discussed Sterling’s situation at Arsenal and suggested the former England international may have lost confidence at this stage of his career:

“Hard to be critical of him because he didn't get on, but it's Raheem Sterling. They even bought Tierney on and then played him quite far forward. Pretty damning, isn't it? “It's a bit sad. He's been a brilliant player for club and country for a long time. I wonder the fact that he played so much football at such an early age and brilliant football as well. Maybe that's taking a toll on him or something. “Or maybe he's lacking a bit of confidence. Or, who knows? He's not ancient, is he?”

Alan Shearer responded by calling Sterling’s situation ‘pretty damning’, with the 30-year-old making just four Premier League starts for Arsenal since joining on loan last year.

Sterling has played 863 minutes across 22 appearances in all competitions under Arteta this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

His only goal came in Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round win over Bolton, where he also registered an assist in a 5-1 rout of the League One side.

Arsenal are on course to finish second for the third straight season, trailing leaders Liverpool by 15 points with 10 games to go.

Raheem Sterling's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 0 Assist 1 Goal-creating actions 1 Minutes played 310

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: 'Elite' Star to Decide on Arsenal Move 'Before End of Season' Arsenal target Sverre Halseth Nypan is edging towards revealing his preferred destination after gaining widespread interest

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-03-25.