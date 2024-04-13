Highlights Gary Lineker reveals his dream team made up of players he has played alongside.

The team includes a large Italia '90 contingency.

There are some notable omissions, such as Glenn Hoddle.

To a younger generation, Gary Lineker may just be someone who appears on our screens every Saturday evening to talk about the football results. However, it cannot be understated what a prolific striker the now 63-year-old was in his day, breaking goal-scoring records and receiving several individual accolades during his time with Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, and then Tottenham Hotspur.

Just as the Premier League was being founded, Lineker left England for a second time, joining Japanese side Nagoya Grampus in 1992 before eventually hanging up his boots two years later. It is with his country, however, where Lineker best made his mark. 48 goals in 80 appearances puts him fourth in the all-time scoring list for England, and he leads the way as the outright top scorer for England at a FIFA World Cup.

1986 was the height of Lineker’s career, placing second in the Ballon d’Or after finishing up as the Golden Boot winner at the World Cup in Mexico, where England were toppled in the quarter-finals by Argentina in a game best remembered for one of the sport’s most iconic and controversial moments courtesy of a certain Diego Maradona.

So, we know a little more Lineker as a player, but who makes up his dream XI of players he had the fortune of playing with? In 2014, he told Sky Sports.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Peter Shilton, Viv Anderson, Des Walker, Terry Butcher, Stuart Pearce

As Lineker himself explained, there was only ever going to be one person between the sticks and that is Leicester-born England icon, Peter Shilton:

"This was probably my easiest pick, primarily because he was my boyhood hero. I ended up playing with him for England and also roomed with him for a number of years. And he was still playing when I retired!"

The Three Lions’ most capped player ever, Shilton also holds the record for the most competitive appearances in world football with 1390 as well as sharing the record of 10 clean sheets in World Cup matches. The starting ‘keeper in Nottingham Forest’s back-to-back UEFA Cup triumphs in 1978/79 and 1979/80, Shilton goes down as one of the greatest ever in his position.

In front of the now 74-year-old, Lineker chooses a formidable four consisting of impressive athleticism and non-nonsense steel. Viv Anderson was another key member of the UEFA Cup-winning Forest sides, and in 1978 the right-back made history by becoming the first black footballer to represent the England senior team.

On the opposing flank, Stuart Pearce. Also best remembered for his time at Forest, Pearce, nicknamed “Psycho”, is regarded as one of the sport’s most intimidating defenders, although famously left the pitch in tears after missing his penalty in the semi-final shootout against West Germany at Italia 90.

There are few centre-back partnerships more imperious than Lineker’s selection of Des Walker and Terry Butcher. Another favourite of Forest, Walker was handed his debut by legendary manager Brian Clough at just 18. The London-born defender went on to win five of seven cup finals that he played with the East Midlands side and was named the club’s player of the year on three occasions, recognition of his quality as a player.

At the 1982 World Cup in Spain, Butcher became a regular starter at 21 years old and kept his place at the heart of the defence for the remainder of the decade. He is often remembered for an image of him leaving the pitch in 1989 with an almost entirely blood-red shirt, stained from a head wound he suffered earlier in the match.

Midfield

Chris Waddle, Bryan Robson, Paul Gascoigne, John Barnes

Lineker admitted that a significant factor in signing for Spurs in 1989 was the chance to play Chris Waddle, although the winger left the North London side for French outfit Marseille that summer, where he helped the team to three successive league titles before returning to English football with Sheffield Wednesday in 1992. His England career is marked by missing the decisive penalty against West Germany at Italia ’90, although he will undoubtedly go down as one of the finest players of his generation.

Captain of his country at three major tournaments, Bryan Robson’s international career was one of frustration, with injuries forcing him to pull out of both the 1986 and 1990 World Cups. Lineker called the former Manchester United man, “inspirational” and suggested that had Robson not suffered the injuries, England may have even won something.

Paul Gascoigne represented England between 1982 and 1992, totalling 57 appearances and scoring 10 goals, many of which live long in the memories of England supporters for their accompanying celebrations as much for their quality. Lineker also shared the pitch with ‘Gazza’ at Spurs for a season, whom the enigmatic midfielder joined from his boyhood Newcastle United. He praised the iconic character, saying

"He was as mad as a box of frogs and is to this day, but what a player! The most naturally gifted footballer this country has produced."

Named the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year for both the 1987/88 and 1989/90 seasons, few could light up a match like John Barnes, although he is equally known for his skill off the pitch, regaining fame for his World In Motion rap, which soared to number 1 in the UK charts. Barnes and Lineker struck a good relationship for England. Indeed, it was the former Watford and Liverpool winger who assisted Lineker for England’s only goal in the aforementioned 2-1 defeat to Argentina at Mexico ’86.

Attack

Peter Beardsley and Alan Shearer

Perhaps not necessarily as glamorous or charismatic as other names on this list, but Peter Beardsley was integral to England’s relative success at the 1986 and 1990 World Cup tournaments. Characterised by Lineker as being, “unbelievably unselfish”, the Match of the Day presenter describes how he and Beardsley, “just clicked straight away.” Able to operate as both a midfielder and attacker, Beardsley is best known for his time at Newcastle United and Liverpool, who he joined to replace the outgoing Ian Rush.

"People ask me who the best player was that I played with, and I always say the person that helped me the most - and that was Peter Beardsley. Phenomenal player."

Now better known for their punditry and podcasting partnership, Alan Shearer completes Lineker’s dream XI. Although their time together on the international stage only briefly overlapped, nobody can question the quality of the former Newcastle number nine. All-time leading Premier League top goalscorer and Premier League champion with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, Shearer also came third in the 1996 Ballon d’Or and in 2021 was one of the first two players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.