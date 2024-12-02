Gary Lineker says Mohamed Salah is ‘genuinely interested’ in staying at Liverpool after the Egyptian suggested he may have played his final game against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah was once again the star of the show in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over the reigning Premier League champions, setting up Cody Gakpo’s opener before wrapping up the win from the penalty spot in the second half.

The 32-year-old, however, once again hinted at his departure after the game, telling Sky Sports, "Until now, this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool."

However, Lineker believes Salah’s statements are part of his negotiations with the Reds and said the star winger is ‘genuinely interested in staying,’ speaking on The Rest is Football podcast:

“Did you see Mo Salah again saying, well, you know, this is probably the last game I'll play against Manchester City at Anfield, so it had to be a really good one. “The way he's saying these things, I think it's almost part of his negotiations that he's, I think, genuinely is interested in staying. “Because I think if he was going to go, I think he'd be quiet on things like that. Now I might be wrong. I'm only guessing on this, but time will tell.”

Salah, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, made headlines after Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton last week by revealing his disappointment over the Reds’ failure to offer him a new deal.

The 32-year-old spoke to a group of reporters after the game at St. Mary’s and suggested he is currently more likely to leave than stay, with his deal now running down to its final seven months.

The Egyptian winger has been in impressive form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 20 appearances under Arne Slot.

His contributions on Sunday helped Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, now nine points clear and 11 ahead of Man City heading into their visit to Newcastle on Wednesday.

Salah is one of three Liverpool stars whose contracts run out at the end of the season, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 11 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 104 Minutes played 1,140

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.