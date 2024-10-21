Gary Lineker admitted Leicester City were ‘very lucky’ to escape a penalty call in their 3-2 win at Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League and revealed he ‘feels sympathy’ for Russell Martin’s team after yet another defeat at St Mary’s.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the former England forward suggested that referee Anthony Taylor may not have made the right call when he denied Southampton a penalty late in the second half, after Jordan Ayew pulled Paul Onuachu’s shirt in the penalty box following a corner kick.

Leicester were given a penalty for a shirt pull in the 73rd minute when Ryan Fraser was sent off for a foul on Jamie Vardy as he looked to score an open goal.

According to Lineker, Southampton were denied a spot kick that could have made a ‘huge difference’ to the course of the match, as they were 2-1 up at the time of the incident:

“I'm completely biased, obviously, towards Leicester, but I totally agree with you. I thought Leicester were very lucky with that one, and then I suppose to give a goal at the other end. Now I know Vardy would definitely have tapped it in otherwise. “It was the right decision. But I do think, it was 2-1, when that happened, wasn't it, the Ayew thing just before? So, you know, if they score the penalty, it's 3-1. It makes a huge difference. “So, yeah, I absolutely have some kind of sympathy for Russell Martin and his team and their fans.”

Strikes from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo put the Saints two goals up at half-time, before Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Vardy hit back after the break, and Jordan Ayew completed the Foxes’ comeback in the dying moments of injury time.

The loss on Saturday meant Saints remained second-bottom of the Premier League table, winless after eight rounds of fixtures.

Questions surrounding Martin’s future as Southampton manager have intensified since, while the 38-year-old tactician himself admitted he is not concerned about the St. Mary's axe following the collapse on Saturday.

Southampton face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City next weekend.

Russell Martin Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 64 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 20 Goals scored 118 Goals conceded 98 Points per match 1.69

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-10-24.