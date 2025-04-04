Gary Lineker is rarely one to blow his own trumpet. In fact, the Match of the Day host's transition into the world of presenting often obliges him to downplay his own achievements and brilliance as a footballer, to help elevate pundits who often enjoyed far more modest careers than himself.

You might be forgiven then, especially if you were born after Lineker's final kick of a football as a professional in 1994, for not quite realising just how incredible a player the former Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham star was during his peak.

Lineker remains one of England's greatest ever strikers and his defining moment came during the 1986 World Cup, when he won the Golden Boot despite England bowing out in the quarter-finals courtesy of two of the most famous goals in football history - both scored by Diego Maradona.

Lineker's efforts were recognised by finishing second in that year's Ballon d'Or, but Lineker believes he should've come first and been awarded football's greatest individual accolade. He told French outlet L'Equipe in 2023:

"I should have won the Ballon d’Or in 1986. If there’s one thing I regret, it is that."

Gary Lineker's 1986 in Detail

Incredible form domestically and internationally

Good old 1986. Back when Madonna, Diana Ross and George Michael were in the charts, the old, old first division was just the First Division, and neither the bosman rule, the backpass rule nor the Premier League had been invented yet. It was a very different time before football exploded into the money-making monster it is today.

It was also the year in which Lineker's status transformed from one of the best strikers in England to being a name of global recognition. The England forward entered the 1986 World Cup off the back of a phenomenal first season at Everton which had seen him score 40 times across all competitions, including a 30-goal haul in the top flight that had secured him a second consecutive Golden Boot.