Highlights Gary Lineker's predictions were fairly accurate throughout the tournament despite a slow start.

Slovakia proved a tougher challenge than Lineker was anticipating in the round of 16.

Lineker accurately predicted England's wins over Switzerland and the Netherlands, but hopes for the final fell short.

Back before the Euro 2024 tournament began this summer, former Spurs, Leicester and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker previewed the tournament and just how England would look to progress in Germany. Sourced predominantly from his 'Rest Is Football' podcast, hosted alongside Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, Lineker provided his thoughts towards most of England's Group C matches. England would, of course, top their group with a win against Serbia and two draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

With that in mind, here are the BBC star's comments on the winners, losers, and how the Three Lions would fare in Germany this summer.

Pre-tournament Predictions 20 Years in the Making

Lineker tipped England to win the Euros for the first time since 2004

In an earlier episode of the three's podcast, Lineker was hopeful around the core of stars Gareth Southgate had at his disposal. This was the first time in years, in fact, that the former Spurs and Barcelona forward felt confident. His comments set the tournament tone well, especially reflecting how progressive things looked in England:

“People say to me, ‘you always pick England, you always do’ – I haven’t tipped England to win a tournament since 2004. But this time, I actually think England will go all the way.

Group C Predictions Wide of the Mark

He didn't quite hit the nail on the head

So, with that in mind, what about the group stages? Would it be an easy ride? In their podcast musings, Lineker and co curated a prospective Group C table. Looking at their insights, it seems that the anomalous performers weren't who they expected.

The Rest Is Football Group C Table: 1. England 2. Denmark 3. Serbia 4. Slovenia

With Lineker going for England top, Denmark second, it was left to Serbia to be the third placed team. Slovenia, completely unfancied, propped the group up. Slovenia were a team expected to be "reliant on their goalkeeper", the Atletico Madrid stalwart Jan Oblak.

However, they shocked everyone - holding their own in every game to snag third spot with draws against all three competitors. Denmark also drew with all opponents, while Serbia's 1-0 defeat to England saw them go last. England did finish top of the thoroughly drab group, with Denmark second, only via having a better FIFA rank compared to Slovenia.

Actual Group C Table Teams W D L PTS 1. England 1 2 0 4 2. Denmark 0 3 0 3 3. Slovenia 0 3 0 3 4. Serbia 0 2 1 2

Slovakia Slightly Underestimated

Three Lions rely on brilliance to save blushes

After topping that somewhat sluggish group, England were pitted against Slovakia - who finished third in Group E. Despite England's tentative management of games to this point, Lineker stated:

"I think, well, I'm going to go with England anyway. I think it's remarkable how the draw has fallen for England. (...) I don't want to be disrespectful towards Slovakia, but we should be very, very strong favourites."

In reality, what Three Lions fans saw, was Southgate's team falling behind in the 25th minute through Ivan Schranz's smartly poked goal, and then individual acrobatic brilliance from Jude Bellingham to send it to extra-time just seconds before the end of regular time. Harry Kane's header early in the additional 30 minutes gave England a lead to see out - yet it was ultimately far more uncomfortable than expected.

Spot on Against Switzerland, Optimistic vs the Netherlands

Three Lions progressed on penalties and in the last minute

Where perhaps the Round of 16 approach as favourites were a little strong, Lineker was spookily correct about both clashes with Switzerland in Dusseldorf and the Netherlands in Dortmund. Like a wise oracle, the former poacher said of the Swiss challenge:

"They've definitely been one of the best teams in the tournament, one of the most organised teams of the tournament. (...) I think England are going to win this on penalties. "I think this is going to be tight, it's going to be cagey, it's going to be tense. It's going to be a tough watch. I think it could go all the way and if it goes to penalties, with the penalty takers that England have, then they'll be favourites to win it."

Of course, after a 1-1 draw in regular time, England prevailed on penalties 5-3. Breel Donald Embolo snatched the lead with 15 minutes remaining, yet Bukayo Saka's moment of magic from outside the box saw extra-time follow.

After a stale additional half-hour, a flawless set of England penalties emphasised the importance of Pickford's spot-kick save against Manuel Akanji saw the team progress to the semis. Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Saka and Ivan Toney were cool under pressure before substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold hammered home the decisive penalty.

On the Netherlands, Lineker and his podcast colleagues noted the factors of club team-mates opposing each other, players from the Premier League facing off, and again, England's newfound confidence from 12-yards, if it came down to it. All things considered, Lineker went bold with his thoughts - and the gamble just paid off:

"I fancy England, I'm going England, and I think we'll do it in normal time."

Well, how about the final seconds of regular time? Of course, Ollie Watkins provided a moment he'll never forget. With the game locked at 1-1 after Harry Kane cancelled out Xavi Simons scorching opener, the Villa man emerged from the bench, was played down the right and shot on the turn to find the bottom-left corner with aplomb.

Thoughts on the final

Lineker predicted penalties in Berlin

Ahead of the final, seemingly grasping the final strands of logic he could after watching an England tournament of stops and starts, Lineker was hopeful, if anything. Almost with the cadence of a child writing his Christmas list, Lineker said of the huge clash with Spain:

"I've got a feeling it might go to penalties and if it does, I fancy us quite strongly. I'd much prefer it to be like 3-0, but football's not like that, is it?! (...) You know, my ambition has always been to win a major tournament with England. It didn't quite happen. "My ambition as a broadcaster has always been to one day utter the words 'England have won the World Cup', or 'England have won the European Championship.' Been close a few times, but it never happened. (...) It would truly be beyond joyous if I could utter those words to the nation."

Unfortunately, Lineker's thoughtful sentiment wasn't fulfilled, as all readers likely know. England faltered at the last hurdle as Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scored either side of Cole Palmer to take the trophy back to Spain for the record fourth time and keep English dreams in the lurch.

Quotes sourced via 'The Rest Is Football' Podcast