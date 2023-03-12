Social media is awash with the latest developments in the Gary Lineker and BBC debacle.

A tweet referring to the Conservatives' refugee policy and the language surrounding it has now escalated far beyond where anyone could have imagined.

The BBC took Lineker off-air for an alleged breach of their impartiality guidance, and this set-off a chain of events that shows no sign of stopping.

Gary Lineker vs BBC debacle

Ian Wright was the first pundit who refused to work on Saturday’s Match of the Day show in solidarity with his friend and colleague. This was followed by Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and others, including the match day commentators.

It became apparent to BBC executives that they would be unable to operate the normal Match of the Day programme, and so, a bizarre 20-minute highlights package with no studio presentation nor any commentary was shown last night.

In addition to Match of the Day, other BBC programmes were affected yesterday. Football Focus didn’t air, nor did Final Score. Three centrepieces of the BBC’s normal weekend sports coverage gone, and the disruption looks set to continue into today.

Quite where there this will end is yet to be seen. A significant climb down and apology from the BBC appears to be necessary in order to get Lineker back in a BBC studio. All of this is hugely embarrassing for the organisation, and has the potential to cause some irreversible long-term damage.

Gary Lineker to ITV?

ITV, the long-term rival to the BBC particularly in terms of sport, will be watching this melodrama with glee. They have long coveted Gary Lineker and will surely being putting out feelers to him and his team to see if there is an opportunity to lure him away from the BBC.

In a recent report from the Daily Mail, they speculate that Lineker could see his wage triple from its current level of £1.35m to something approaching £4m if he were to make the move to ITV.

It would be a massive coup for the company, Gary Lineker has been the host of Match of the Day since 1999 and is the face of the BBC’s football coverage, hosting their FA Cup, European Championship and World Cup programmes.

In addition to the improved salary, it would also offer Lineker the opportunity to be political and influential on social media, and it wouldn’t be curtailed as it currently is by the BBC.

This story looks to have plenty of road to run, with the extent of the damage to the BBC yet to be fully realised. Gary Lineker’s stock continues to rise, and his future is in his own hands.