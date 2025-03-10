Manchester United starlet Ayden Heaven made his Premier League debut against former club Arsenal on Sunday and impressed pundits Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards with his performance.

The Red Devils’ defensive injury crisis handed the 18-year-old a chance to impress Ruben Amorim in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, as he came on in the second half after Leny Yoro was forced off.

Heaven, who played on the left side of a back three, made three clearances, one interception and one tackle, won three of his five duels and lost possession seven times in his 45 minutes on the pitch.

He also looked comfortable in possession against Arsenal’s pressing frontline as United missed the chance to win despite creating clear-cut opportunities late on.

Heaven Impresses in Premier League Debut

‘He did the basics really well’

Lineker, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, praised Heaven’s performance and singled out Chido Obi as another youngster showing promise:

“A couple of youngsters perhaps showing promise for United. We saw Obi, didn't we? He didn't come on today, but we saw him when he played against Fulham last week, looks promising up front. “Actually, the two youngsters they got from Arsenal, Heaven came on, I love that name, Heaven, there's a headline there to be had at some point. I thought he did really well.”

Shearer agreed with Lineker and noted the teenager looked composed on his Premier League debut:

“He looked comfortable, assured, and made a couple of important tackles and blocks. And yeah, he did really well in the second half.”

Richards hailed Heaven’s display as ‘brilliant’ and praised his early contribution:

“I think, when you watched the game, his first touch was a header, because I always watch defenders when they come on. “Just make sure your first touch is good. The ball came and he headed away. It was brilliant. And that's where he can get, the confidence. “You just want to do the basics, don't you? And I thought he did the basics really well when he came on for Yoro.”

Heaven made his second senior appearance for United on Sunday, having come on as a late substitute in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Fulham.

The 18-year-old left Arsenal for United in January, following Obi, who joined last year, and has now made three senior appearances.

United remain 14th in the league after the draw and next face Real Sociedad in the Europa League last-16 second leg on Thursday.

Ayden Heaven's Performance v Arsenal (10-3-2025) Minutes played 45 Clearances 3 Interceptions 1 Tackles 1 Pass accuracy (4/8) 50% Touches 18

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Could Move for 'Incredible' English Star in Summer Hayden Hackney could come back onto Manchester United's radar in the summer transfer window if they fail to land a premium target.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-03-25.