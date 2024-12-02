Liverpool enjoyed an emphatic 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, and speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, former striker Gary Lineker was wowed by Arne Slot's men.

The Reds went into the game as favourites, a rarity when coming up against Pep Guardiola's side. Slot's side looked comfortable throughout, and when Mohamed Salah tucked away his penalty in the second half, there was no coming back for Man City.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the first half as Cody Gakpo arrived at the back post to convert from a Salah cross. Guardiola's side rarely looked like they'd be able to get back in the game, struggling to create too many opportunities at Anfield. The victory meant Liverpool are now nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and a whopping 11 points ahead of Man City, who currently sit in fifth.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker admitted how he was blown away by what he was seeing from Liverpool, especially against a side as strong as Man City...

"It was hard to actually comprehend what you were seeing at times, because we're so used to City, even if they lose games, they're usually fairly dominant in terms of possession and creating chances, getting behind teams. But this was, it was one-way traffic. Wow, just incredible."

In the first half against Man City, Liverpool enjoyed 53% of the possession, something we're not used to seeing happen to a Guardiola team. In the second half, City edged it in terms of having the ball, but they were chasing the game for the whole 45 minutes. Overall, Man City managed just eight shots, with two of those being on target.

It's a sign of how City have struggled this season as they are currently on a lengthy winless run, but Liverpool deserve plenty of credit for the performance they produced against the champions. The Reds are now in the driving seat for the title with a comfortable lead, but they won't be able to get complacent considering the quality sides they have chasing them.