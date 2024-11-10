Gary Lineker appeared to reveal some incredible Liverpool transfer business, and it could have a major impact on the title race. The Reds lead the way ahead of chasing pack Manchester City and Arsenal, and the Match of the Day presenter believes incoming could be on the agenda in the upcoming months.

Speaking to Alan Shearer on the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker claimed the Reds are after Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, who has been one of the standout defenders in the Premier League this campaign. After former Newcastle striker Shearer expressed concern over Liverpool's defensive depth, saying: "The one tiny worry would be if one of the centre-halves were to get injured," Lineker responded by saying: "I understand they're after Murillo from [Nottingham] Forest."

Liverpool's Impressive Form

The Reds sit top of the Premier League

Liverpool currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with Arne Slot's side transitioning seamlessly into their new era, following Jurgen Klopp's departure. The Reds have the best defence in the league so far, conceding just six times, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk forming a formidable partnership.

However, if one of them were to get injured, Liverpool's defence would look a lot weaker with just Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez able to deputise, and both have had very few minutes so far this campaign. Due to this, it makes sense for the Reds to be in the market for a defender, and Murillo would be the perfect fit.

Murillo's Ambitions

The Nottingham Forest man has high hopes for the future

Nottingham Forest have shocked everyone this season, as they sit third in the Premier League, and have the second-best defensive record in the division. Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo have formed a rock-solid partnership, and it is no surprise there is major interest in the Brazilian. Comfortable on the ball, and happy to drive forward or play a long diagonal pass, Murillo is the perfect modern-day defender, who is also not shy of a tackle.

Aged just 22, the defender has big ambitions for his future. “This is my second year as a professional, so I still have a lot to learn,” he told Premier League Brasil (per Tribal Football). “I think I'm on the right path, I just have to keep working hard so that, who knows, one day I can be among the top five defenders in the Premier League.” He then went on to discuss missing out on the most recent Brazil squad:

"I don't know the main reason why I'm not going to the national team, but I think it's because of the great competition for positions. They are great players. I'm still calm, and I hope to continue having an exceptional season this year and, when I have the opportunity, I'll make the most of it so I never leave".

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to hold on to the man they signed from Corinthians in 2023, but this may not be an easy task once one of the world's biggest clubs comes calling.