Gary Lineker is one of the most prolific strikers in England history and, as such, he played for some of the best teams in the world during his career. The Match of the Day presenter represented the likes of Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City throughout his time on the football pitch and scored for fun for each of them. He is considered one of the greatest English goalscorers of all time.

Lineker finished as runner-up for the Ballon d'Or award in 1986 and lifted multiple trophies over the years, including the FA Cup with Tottenham and the European Cup Winners' Cup with Barcelona. Still, when naming the best team that he ever played in, the Englishman didn't choose either of those sides. Instead, he named Everton.

Related 9 Highest-Paid British Football Pundits [2025] From Gary Neville to Alex Scott to Mark Chapman, UK pundits are paid very handsomely for the roles of television and radio.

Lineker Said There Was 'No Doubt' Everton Were the Best Team He Played In

He only spent one season with the Toffees

Via quotes shared by the Liverpool Echo, Lineker spoke highly of Everton and his time at Goodison Park. Despite only spending one year on Merseyside, he was proud of his stint with the Toffees and scored 38 goals in 53 appearances for the club. He has fond memories of his time with the side and when describing his spell with them, he said:

"I was only on Merseyside a short time, nine or 10 months in total really, but it was still a happy time personally, while professionally it was one of the most successful periods of my career. I still have an affinity towards Everton. "There’s no doubt at all that Everton was the best team I ever played in. I came from Leicester, then when I went to Barcelona when they were a team in transition. I had a degree of success at Tottenham – but Everton were challenging for a League and Cup double, and in all honesty should really have won both."

The single season that Lineker spent at Everton saw the cl