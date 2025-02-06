Gary Lineker was one of the most lethal strikers on the planet at one stage in his career, and many regard him as among England's greatest-ever footballers. A World Cup Golden Boot winner, the ex-Leicester man is widely known for having a plethora of individual achievements which many can only dream of, and it is quite a travesty he didn't win a league title.

Nonetheless, his legacy in the English top-flight ultimately speaks for itself - a record of 145 goals in 235 appearances is nothing to be scoffed at. Following his retirement in 1994, Lineker soon transitioned into broadcasting, and his extensive experience, both as a player and in punditry to date, has meant his opinion on the sport has held weight.

The former international was asked to give his perspective on the Premier League's greatest-ever player - a debate which has captivated many for years. Lineker named his primary choice but also name-dropped several other superstars as well.

Lineker Named Ronaldo as Premier League's Greatest Player

He also credited Gerrard, Scholes, Lampard, Vieira and Keane