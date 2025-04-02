To modern football fans, Gary Lineker is best known for his roles as a pundit, particularly with Match of the Day, a show he has presented for over two decades. Prior to his ventures into broadcasting, however, Lineker enjoyed a 16-year career in football, earning 80 caps for the England national side between 1984 and 1992.

A striker, Lineker started his career with Leicester City, his hometown club, where he spent seven years before moving to Everton in 1985, who were defending champions at the time. In a cruel twist of fate, Lineker failed to win the First Division with the Toffees, departing after just one season with Everton going onto win the title again after he left.

In leaving Everton, Lineker moved to Spain, signing for Barcelona where he would spend three years and win two major honours before returning to England in 1989. With Tottenham Hotspur, Lineker would play three further seasons before a two-year stint in Japan between 1992 and his retirement in 1994.

One of the best players to come out of England, Lineker played with and against some legendary footballing figures across his career. Not only that, but as a man now in his 60s, the former striker has had the privilege of watching the careers of countless legends unfold. Back in 2003, speaking to FourFourTwo, Lineker put together a ‘perfect 11’ of players. Which ones did he select?

Related Sam Allardyce Named Best 11 From Players He Managed Sam Allardyce selects his best XI from the players he’s managed throughout his career, highlighting standout talents and memorable performances.

Peter Shilton

Goalkeeper

A goalkeeper for over 30 years, Peter Shilton is one of the few players to have featured in over 1,000 games in the English Football League, such was Shilton’s longevity and ability. The shot-stopper predominantly played for Leicester City, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Derby County in a career that spanned from 1966 to 1997.

While Shilton found success at club level, being a two-time European Cup winner, he too was famed for his exploits with the English national team. No player has accumulated more caps for the Three Lions than Shilton, who represented his country 125 times across two decades, playing internationally between 1970 and 1990, a tenure that overlapped with Lineker’s own.

“Shilton was one of my heroes as a kid. I watched him play in the FA Cup final when I was eight years old, then I ended up playing with him for England and rooming with him for years. Even after I’d retired, he was still playing, which is quite a story. And if I didn’t pick him, he’d kill me.”

Cafu

Right-Back

Legendary right-back Cafu only made his debut in European football in his mid-20s, having racked up over 200 appearances for Sao Paulo in his native Brazil before moving to Roma in 1997. Cafu spent over a decade in Italy, joining AC Milan in 2003 where he would play for five years before retiring in 2008.

Along with his years in Serie A, Cafu is best remembered for his accomplishments with Brazil, who he represented for 16 years. Appearing in four World Cups, Cafu won the prestigious trophy in 1994 and in 2002, being the only player to have ever featured in three World Cup finals. It was on this stage that Cafu and his brilliance were first on display to the world.

“He’s been around long enough to have played in my era. Together with Roberto Carlos, you’ve got the best combination of full-backs you’ll ever see because he and Cafu are so good at getting up and down.”

Franco Baresi

Centre-Back

The first of two central defenders in Lineker’s team, Franco Baresi dedicated 25 years to AC Milan across all age ranges, debuting for the senior side in 1977 and captaining the club for 15 years. Considered small in comparison to the typical frame and build of a centre-back, Baresi’s height was never a limitation for him. With an incredible passing range, the defender was dominant in the air and had an exceptional knack for reading the game.

Comfortable as either a sweeper or central defender, Baresi won six Serie A trophies with AC Milan, along with three European Cups/Champions Leagues. He too was part of the 1982 World Cup-winning Italian national team and in 1989, finished as runner-up to Marco van Basten in the Ballon d’Or race.