Gary Lineker spent many years at the top of football, turning out for some of the game's biggest clubs and is remembered as one of English football's greatest ever players. In a 16-year career which saw him play for teams such as Barcelona and Tottenham, the English striker played all across the world, in some incredible and varied stadiums.

The Leicester born forward, who won a World Cup golden boot in 1986, played regularly in arenas such as the Camp Nou, Anfield, the Bernabeu and the old Wembley, in front of some massive crowds. With thousands of opposition fans screaming at you and shouting abuse, it would be expected that some of the bigger stadiums would be the most intimidating, but not for Lineker.

Millwall's The Old Den Was Terrifying for Lineker

On his podcast, The Rest is Football, which he hosts alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, the trio discussed the grounds which had the most intimidating walkout tunnels. Former Man City and Aston Villa defender Richards revealed that he found Anfield, the home of Liverpool, the scariest. He confidently claimed "Anfield, without a doubt, it's tight, we talk about dingy, it's intimidating."

After his revelation, Gary Lineker added his opinion. "I've got another one that's worse than that," he stated, before his co-host correctly guessed his choice of Millwall. The Match of the Day host continued...

"The Old Den, oh my goodness. They had a kind of wire mesh and it was really, really narrow. The fans were just behind this mesh and they were like shaking it and spitting at you as you walked down. It was... honestly, you just thought, 'Oh crikey,' terrifying. You were more worried about the fans."

Despite his fear of the stadium, Lineker actually had a great record at the Old Den. He made just one appearance there, in 1990, and scored the game's only goal as Tottenham came away with a 1-0 win. His great on-pitch experience indicates how scary the fans and stadium were, as he still came away with a bad memory of that afternoon.

Lineker's feelings were supported by Alan Shearer, who also mentioned Millwall when reciting his list. "There were some great tunnels - Millwall was one of them, Palace was another one, Wimbledon, Everton was really good, it was really tight," explained the Newcastle legend. "And some of the s*** that went on in the tunnels before a game back in those days… like Wimbledon with John Fashanu, Dennis Wise and Vinnie Jones!"

Days of a terrifying football tunnel seem to be a thing of the past, and with a lot of players being friends now through their national teams, the intimidation and fear factor isn't so prevalent.

The Old Den Was Brutal

Millwall's home was one of the game's most intimidating venues

The 22,000-capacity Old Den was Millwall's home from 1910 until 1993, situated on Cold Blow Lane in New Cross, south-east London. It was here which saw the birth of their famous "Mill" chant, known as the Millwall roar, but has since been demolished.

After 83 years at the Old Den, the London side moved to Bermondsey, to the New Den, where they remain today. Although slightly more modern, the New Den has continued to be an intimidating stadium for many an opponent with the fans being very close to the pitch and generating great volume, which has aided them in causing some big FA Cup shocks in recent years.

During an FA Cup clash in 2017, Millwall striker Steve Morrison claimed that Leicester full-back Ben Chillwell was too scared to take throw-ins, such was the abuse and atmosphere generated by the home fans. Leicester went on to lose the game 1-0, with Morrison saying “You either sink or swim when you come here and Leicester sunk. They came to us down here and we knew if they didn’t want to have a physical battle they would come unstuck because it’s what we do week-in-week-out — I love it.”

A club built on fight and grit, Millwall has always been a terrifying place for opponents, and they have managed to continue this in their new stadium, something many clubs and some of the best players in English football have struggled with throughout the years. It remains one of the most intimidating grounds in English football.