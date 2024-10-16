Former Premier League striker Gary Lineker has revealed that interim boss Lee Carsley was his primary choice to become the new England boss, despite the Football Association (FA) opting for ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician, who won the Champions League with the Blues in the 2020/21 campaign, has been secured on an 18-month deal with him set to earn £5 million on a yearly basis, which is double what Gareth Southgate earned – per annum – across his 201-game tenure.

Carsley had been earmarked as a potential replacement but the Birmingham-born boss, who won the 2023 European Championships at Under-21 level, ruled himself out of the running following England’s 3-1 win over Finland on Sunday.

Lineker Would’ve Given Carsley the Job Full-Time

‘I’ve seen enough to suggest that the player really trust him’

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker – who played for the likes of Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City – insisted that Carsley would have been his first-choice appointment: “I would have given the job to Lee Carsley. I've seen enough to suggest that the players really trust him.”

Suggesting that he, in his four-game spell as interim boss thus far, has produced an attractive brand of football – something England have perceivably lacked in recent years – Lineker said:

“He's imaginative enough to produce something that's a joy to watch, is entertaining, that is front-footed football. I really liked him. But I could tell he knew he wasn't getting the job. I suspect between his first camp and sometime before first Greece game and that would have affected his thinking."

Lee Carsley's Four Games in Charge Date Result Competition 07/09/24 Ireland 0-2 England Nations League 10/09/24 England 2-0 Finland Nations League 10/10/24 England 1-2 Greece Nations League 13/10/24 Finland 1-3 England Nations League

What deterred many England fans from putting their trust in Carsley was his experience – or lack thereof – at the top level. Lineker, however, referenced Lionel Scaloni of Argentina’s World-Cup winning side and Luis De La Fuente, who oversaw Spain’s Euro 2024 glory.

“I would have done that because I've looked at the recent history of international football: the winners of the last two major tournaments had no real experience of coaching outside the national set up. De La Fuente at Spain (Euro 2024), and [Lionel] Scaloni [Argentina at 2022 World Cup.]”

England’s Appointment of Tuchel Slammed by Harry Redknapp

‘I’m very patriotic, I think we should have an English manager’

There are a selection of England fans who are not best pleased with Tuchel’s appointment given that he is German, and not English. Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp is also of the belief that the Three Lions custodian should be an Englishman.

“I wanted an Englishman to manage England. I’m very patriotic, I think we should have an English manager but obviously the field was very small to choose from.”

A certified Anglophile, who enjoyed his time spent in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel has proved himself to be a feared opponent in knockout competitions – but whether he will be able to win over the likes of Redknapp remains unknown.