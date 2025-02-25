Arsenal's search for a forward continues, with the Gunners being linked with talents left, right and centre to combat their current struggles up front - and one of England's best-ever strikers in Gary Lineker has urged Mikel Arteta to make a move to sign Liam Delap of Ipswich Town.

Arteta saw Gabriel Jesus pick up an ACL injury in the FA Cup in mid-January, and although they had three weeks to sign a new man, the club couldn't agree a deal for a striker, leaving Kai Havertz as the only out-and-out striker option at the club. As luck would have it, the German was ruled out until the end of the season just weeks later - and that has left Arteta in the lurch in a firepower sense, with the Gunners having no fit and recognised striker at the club.

Lineker: Arsenal 'Should Move' for Liam Delap to Solve Striking Crisis

The Gunners have a lack of firepower up front due to injuries

Multiple targets have been touted for a move to Arsenal, including Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak - though the latter will cost a club-record fee from Newcastle United if reports are to be believed, and Sesko has plenty of other suitors across Europe after a solid season with RB Leipzig.

Liam Delap's Premier League statistics - Ipswich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =1st Goals 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 4th Shots Per Game 1.9 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 4th Match rating 6.72 =2nd

For Lineker, that has seen him tip Delap with a move to the Emirates Stadium. The former Manchester City youngster has scored 10 Premier League goals so far this season for the struggling Tractor Boys, and even if they do go down, he's had a brilliant individual season that has also seen him linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

But Lineker, speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, believes that although he is somewhat unproven, Delap's movement and potential could make him a good option for Arteta to consider. He said:

"If I were them, I'd go for [Liam] Delap at Ipswich Town. "Yeah, he is young and not entirely proven, but he's scored quite a lot of goals in the Premier League this season for a team that's obviously struggled having been promoted last season in Ipswich. I like his movement."

Arsenal's reluctance to sign a striker has almost certainly cost them a chance at the Premier League title, with Liverpool moving 11 points clear with just 12 games to go.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has 13 goals in 35 caps for England's youth teams.

And if they do sign Delap alongside returns for Havertz and Jesus, it could prove to be a stroke of genius if the Winchester-born star can hit the ground running in north London.

