England’s top 10 greatest-ever players have been named by respected German publication Sport Bild and striker-turned-presenter Gary Lineker has jokingly shared his thoughts at his position on social media.

From the unforgettable World Cup-winning heroes of 1996 to the Golden Generation that gave Sven-Goran Eriksson a midfield-induced headache to the boys currently flying the England flag high, we have been blessed to see so much talent don the England threads.

Though, success has been very hard to come by. An improvement in squad cohesion has come about since Gareth Southgate took over the helm in 2016 but the former Middlesbrough star has failed to add the finishing touch when it has mattered the most as the Euros final against Italy instantly spring to mind.

As alluded to, Bild have done their best to narrow it down to a list of 10 England footballers that have blown our socks off over the years. A challenging task, of course, and there are some evident omissions. But that was always going to be the case. Does Wayne Rooney make it? How many World Cup winners make the cut? Which English footballer comes out on top? And, most importantly, why is Lineker so aggrieved? Strap yourselves in, we’re kicking it off!

10 Sir Geoff Hurst

Etched in England folklore for his emphatic hat-trick in England’s greatest ever achievement, Sir Geoff Hurst was the first and only to do so until Kylian Mbappé chipped in with a trio of goals at the 2022 final in Qatar against Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Part of West Ham United’s esteemed academy, Hurst is one of the finest prospects to graduate in east London, alongside compatriot Bobby Moore. Perhaps, without that special moment, his name wouldn’t bring as many smiles to those that had the pleasure of living through the trials and tribulations of the 1960s, but alas, he did and that’s enough.

9 Paul Gascoigne

Never too far away from controversy – whether that be while playing or off-field – the former Spurs man gave us some funny moments during his playing days. Hailed as one of the most naturally gifted footballers to have adorned the white of England, Gazza was ever so close to spearheading England to Italia 90 glory and at Euro 1996. Whether you love him or hate him, Gascoigne became a victim of his personal success and, dare we say it, didn’t live up to his expectations. Nonetheless, he had all the makings of a world-beating footballer and showed – in glimpses – how talented he was.

8 Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves made goalscoring look like second nature. In the Tottenham Hotspur cult hero’s 57-game England stint, he scored 44 goals in 57 outings and became one of England’s 1966 World Cup winners. Plying his trade for an array of teams: Spurs, Chelsea, AC Milan and West Ham United, the goals came flooding in wherever he went. At the tender age of 19, Greaves first stepped foot onto the pitch in an England strip and scored their solitary goal in a 4-1 defeat to Peru – it was at that moment that he proved his worth in the international circuit. An unsung hero, if you will.

7 Gary Lineker

Playing for the likes of Leicester City, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur during his career, the frontman scored a total of 48 goals for his nation. Lineker was your typical ‘fox in the box’ striker, though is rarely involved in the best England striker debate. One of the greatest British exports to earn their corn overseas, he netted 21 goals in his first season for Blaugrana, proving to be a worthy outlay. Plus, we cannot downplay the fact that he scored a hat-trick in the fabled El Clasico fixture - who else on this list can say they’ve done that? He’s an 80-cap, 48-goal international for England, too.

6 Alan Shearer

Given he is the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer with a mind-boggling 260 strikes, there are no qualms that he is on the list. Now turning his hand to presenting, the lovable Geordie may have never won the Champions League, but will be enshrined as one of top flight’s most devastating assets of its time – and that is shown by his induction into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame list in 2021. Shearer’s mate Lineker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his frustration that the 260-goal Newcastle man was ahead of him, though we’d be inclined to disagree. What do you reckon?

5 Sir Stanley Matthews

A revolutionary aspect to English football, Sir Stanley Matthews, nicknamed ‘The Wizard of the Dribble’ made waves for both club and country. Not only for becoming the first ever Ballon d’Or winner, but he won at a remarkable 41 years and 10 months old – and this still stands as a record for the oldest player to pick up the coveted individual accolade. After his imperious performance in the FA Cup final back in 1953, it was rebranded the ‘Matthews Final’ – how many players can say that they have a singular game after them purely on the basis of how good they were. Not many.

4 David Beckham

Once among one of the most hated men in the country on the back of his moment of lunacy in 1998 in a World Cup encounter with Argentina, the iconic midfielder, formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid, quickly turned his international career around and became the captain for five years. Having racked up a respectable 115 appearances on the international stage, Beckham defied the odds to become an all-time footballing great. So good as dead ball situations, fans often forgot all the other elements of his game that made him so supreme, and that became evident as his highlights from the 1999 Champions League final emerged. What a wonderful servant to his nation.

3 Gordon Banks

“What a save!” legendary BBC commentator David Coleman simply said.

One of the most iconic lines in football commentary history, the sight of Gordon Banks reaching down to Pele’s headed on-goal effort will remain in the minds of football fans for the rest of time. And while goalkeepers usually get pushed to the side and go under the radar, Banks is synonymous around the English football echo chamber for his exploits between the sticks. The imperious stopper spent the majority of his club career at clubs like Leicester City and Stoke City – but could’ve certainly done a job for one of England’s topflight powerhouses.

2 Bobby Moore

Bobby Moore walked so the likes of Rio Ferdinand and John Terry could run and his attitude both on and off the pitch is exactly the reason why a statue of him stands tall and proud outside Wembley Stadium, the home of English football. Captaining the nation to its solitary World Cup victory, Moore remains the only man to do so and not only were his astute defensive capabilities on full show, but his leadership qualities were impeccable – an aspect of his game that he particularly excelled in. The picture of the defender aloft, with his hand wrapped around the Jules Rimet trophy will prevail the test of time – and rightfully so, what a pristine footballer, in and out.

1 Sir Bobby Charlton

The late Sir Bobby Charlton, formerly of Manchester United, encapsulated the perfect footballer: professionalism, character and bucketloads of talent. To top off a World Cup-winning campaign in 1996, Charlton reigned triumphant in the running for the Ballon d’Or and finished second in the two consecutive years, 1967 and 1968. Contributing to his individual success was his 249 goals for the Manchester-based outfit – an achievement only surpassed by Wayne Rooney and even in the Liverpool-born star’s case, by a mere four goals. Netting 49 times for his nation, he was an integral cog in England’s World Cup win and the legacy of being exemplar person will live on. Thank you for the memories, Bobby.

