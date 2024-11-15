Gary Lineker has broken his silence on the news of his upcoming Match of the Day exit and explained why he's now decided to call time on his run as host of the iconic TV show, revealing the BBC's decision to run the show a little differently in the future as a key factor. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has been presenting the highlights-based show for 25 years. He took over from Des Lynam in 1999 and made the role his own.

Lineker is arguably the most iconic presenter in Match of the Day history now, but it was revealed earlier this month that he had finally decided to step away from his role and at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, he will hand the reins off to a brand-new host. Speaking on the latest episode of the Rest is Football podcast, the 63-year-old revealed why he'd decided now was the right time to quit the show.

Lineker Revealed the Time Was Right

The BBC's intent on changing the show helped make his mind up

With the news that Lineker would leave Match of the Day at the end of the current season, many wanted to know why he'd decided to quit the show and now he's revealed why. Speaking about the decision at the beginning of the episode, he said:

"It felt like the right time. It came at a point really where the BBC and Match of the Day, they've got the rights for another three years, the cycle starts from next season. So it felt like if I just do one more year, it would be a bit weird. So I think to get a different presenter in place, I think would be probably wise on not just for me, but certainly for the BBC as well. "I bowed out my football career when I felt it was the right time and I feel this is now the right time. I think the next contract, they're looking to do Match of the Day slightly differently. So I think it makes sense for someone else to take the helm."

Lineker then went on to discuss his replacement and even offered them, whoever they may end up being, a little advice about the role, saying: "Obviously I don't know who it'll be and I would never tell publicly my preference - I don't think that'd be the right thing to do, but whoever it is, I would say be yourself. I had to fill the ginormous shoes of a certain Des Lynam.

"I was the only person in the country that was pleased that he left for ITV because I thought I might get the job! So I would say, be yourself and enjoy it, it's a wonderful program to be part of. And it was brilliant before I took over and it will be brilliant after I leave. I'll still watch Match of the Day, but I'll be in bed straight after it rather than the three hour journey home!"

There's been plenty of speculation about who may end up replacing Lineker at Match of the Day. There are a number of suitable candidates, but whoever takes the gig will have some pretty huge boots to fill.