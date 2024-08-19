Gary Lineker has suggested Arsenal should target wantaway Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the closing weeks of the transfer window. The Gunners kicked off their Premier League season with a routine 2-0 win over Wolves at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz was once again deployed in the centre-forward role as he often was in the previous term. The German attacker got himself on the scoresheet with a well-executed header in the first-half of the fixture to give his side the lead.

Despite Havertz impressing for large parts of the 2023/24 campaign and starting the new term in fine form, Lineker believes Mikel Arteta could do with additional firepower. The lack of a clinical goalscoring presence leading the line was slated as one of the reasons the north London outfit fell short of winning the Premier League title last time out by many.

Ivan Toney - Brentford Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 83 36 11 Championship 45 31 10 FA Cup 2 1 0 EFL Cup 8 2 2

Ivan Toney Absent From Brentford Squad

Lineker believes the 'super talented' forward would be a great signing

Lineker was speaking on The Rest is Football, when he mentioned the reasons he thinks Arsenal should consider launching a move for Toney. The Bees' number nine was left out of the matchday squad for the Premier League win against Crystal Palace amid transfer rumours. The Match of the Day host said:

"I like Ivan Toney a lot. I think he's super talented and gives you a completely different from what else they've got. He's a real threat and technically a really good footballer so I think he would fit in at Arsenal."

Following Thomas Frank's decision to leave Toney out of the opening game of the season at the G-tech Community Stadium, Lineker feels the end of the 28-year-old's journey with the club is winding down. The ex-England international continued: "Once you're at the stage where a player is left out, the writing does appear to be on the wall."

Toney would be competing with both Havertz and Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus for a starting berth if he were to make the move to the Emirates. Lineker wasn't the only man to state he thought it would make sense to pursue the Englishman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney scored 20 Premier League goals in the 2022/23 season, a feat neither Gabriel Jesus nor Kai Havertz have managed in their careers.

Micah Richards' Huge Toney Claim

He thinks the forward could be available for a bargain price

Alongside Lineker on the podcast were former Manchester City defender Micah Richards and the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer, Alan Shearer. The latter backed his co-host's shout for the Gunners to look in Toney's direction: "You know who I would go and buy? Ivan Toney. He was left out obviously and there's talk about him going to Saudi. He might not be ideal for Arsenal's style, how they want to press and play, but he's a different option from off the bench."

Richards then went on to add that he believes there's a world in which Brentford part ways with their star forward for as little as £15 million. He stated: "He would give them something different, a different dimension. Especially looking at the numbers, he's got a year left on his contract and there was talk about him going for only £15m."

