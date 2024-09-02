In the wake of Manchester United’s humbling 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, Gary Lineker has voiced concerns over Erik ten Hag’s transfer strategy and suggested that the Dutch tactician’s preference for familiar signings may not be paying off.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast on Monday, Lineker highlighted the number of players Ten Hag has brought in ‘from his Ajax days’ as a potential factor in the Red Devils' recent struggles.

The former England striker also pointed to last month's arrival, Matthijs de Ligt, who made his full Man United debut last weekend, as an example, noting that the Dutch centre-back also struggled in his first Premier League start.

De Ligt is expected to play a key role in Ten Hag's defence after his arrival from Bayern Munich last month, with the Dutch tactician already giving his compatriot a vote of confidence by selecting him ahead of Harry Maguire on Sunday.

In his first start in a Man United shirt, De Ligt slotted in alongside Lisandro Martinez but was taken off with 20 minutes to go after picking up a booking in the second half.

Lineker: De Ligt ‘Struggled’ Against Liverpool

Pundit questioned Ten Hag’s transfer policy

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast on Monday, Lineker questioned Ten Hag’s transfer policy and suggested one of his latest signings, De Ligt, had a game to forget against Liverpool on Sunday:

“I think that maybe the transfer policy as well. He's brought in kind of a lot of players, I suppose, that he knew from his Ajax days, and that's not really worked so far. I know it's too early to say with De Ligt, but I mean, he struggled a bit as well.”

Since he took charge in 2022, Ten Hag has signed several players with whom he previously worked at Ajax, including Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and Andre Onana, as part of his efforts to rebuild the squad.

De Ligt became the Dutch tactician’s latest signing from his days in the Eredivisie last summer when the 24-year-old centre-back joined from Bayern Munich in a double deal alongside Noussair Mazraoui.

Ten Hag was reportedly pushing for De Ligt’s arrival after United gave up their efforts to acquire Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite, while Bayern were keen to sell as well.

The Bundesliga giants had concerns over the Dutchman’s injury history – last season, he made just 22 league appearances under former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Man United Eye Antonee Robinson

In the January transfer window

Man United are weighing up a move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window, according to a report from The Sun.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out for the start of the season, United are once again playing without a natural left-back and could finally decide to address the position in the new year.

According to The Sun, if United can raise funds before the January transfer window, they are likely to line up a move for Robinson, who was linked with an Old Trafford switch last month.

Rated in the £30 million class, Robinson is considered an important player for Fulham, but the Cottagers may not stand in his way if an offer arrives next year.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-09-24.