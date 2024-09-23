Gary Lineker has praised Arne Slot for hitting the ground running at Liverpool in difficult circumstances, given that the Dutchman had big shoes to fill following Jurgen Klopp's departure as boss in the summer - labeling his surprise at how smoothly the former Feyenoord manager's 'excellent' start has been.

The Reds have won four Premier League games from five, only dropping points in stunning circumstances against Nottingham Forest earlier in the month. But having easily disposed of Ipswich Town, Brentford, Bournemouth and crucially Manchester United, their results see them second in the Premier League. It's been a relatively easy start on paper and with tougher games coming up, it was imperative that Slot won those ties so that Liverpool don't slip down the league once they face difficult opponents.

Lineker: Slot Start 'Smooth' as Reds Mount Title Push

Liverpool have almost had a perfect start to proceedings

Speaking on 'The Rest is Football' podcast, Match of the Day presenter Lineker couldn't air his surprise enough as to how impressively Slot had started - with the task of filling Klopp's shoes being done incredibly well. He said:

"I think we've talked about this before. I talked about it around a week ago. It's essential for Arne Slot to get [off to] a good start, particularly after following Jürgen Klopp, which is never going to be easy - really, really difficult. "But I would think we're all a little bit surprised at how smoothly the transition has been. I know they lost that surprise result against [Nottingham] Forest, but that aside, you know, an away win in the Champions League against Milan was excellent. "Four wins out of five, right near the top of the league - they'd have snapped their hands off at this, his coaching staff, wouldn't they?"

Slot Has a Great Platform to Mirror Klopp Achievements

Klopp took over a weak squad - but Slot has inherited a great one

Slot has only conceded two goals so far in six games, which is an incredible return to say that he only took over the Reds three months ago - and with one of those coming in the 3-1 win at the San Siro, it's fair to say that he has hit the ground running despite the shock loss to Forest - who remain unbeaten so far under Nuno Espírito Santo.

Liverpool's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 10 =3rd Goals conceded 1 1st Shots taken per game 16.2 =4th Shots against per game 9.4 17th Possession (%) 59.7 5th xG 11.29 2nd

Currently sat second in the league with just one loss to their name, Liverpool have the best defensive record and the joint-third best scoring record in the entire division - which is not much of a turnaround from Klopp even when the German was at his best.

It took Klopp until his fourth season to win a trophy in the form of the Champions League, so the Dutchman does have a bit of time to rival the German in that regard - but from there, he will have to kick on massively if he is to match his output, with the former Borussia Dortmund manager winning a Premier League, an FA Cup and two League Cup titles domestically, alongside the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot won 98 of his 150 games in charge of Feyenoord.

Retaining the majority of the squad was key this summer, with only Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Fabio Carvalho as the major first-team departures from the side throughout the window - and the additions of Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili will also look to strengthen his ranks going forward.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-09-24.