Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be 'closing in' on a move to Real Madrid, with reports suggesting that the England international is set to sign a pre-contract with the Spanish giants ahead of next season - and Gary Lineker has backed the right-back's potential decision to leave by stating that a move to the Bernabeu would be 'very difficult to turn down'.

Lineker himself played in La Liga back in the 1980's, turning out for Barcelona for a number of years after spells at Everton, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur - and as just a handful of Englishmen to make the move over to Spain to play their club football, the striker knows better than most as to why a move to the Santiago Bernabeu could be beneficial for Alexander-Arnold.

Lineker: Real Madrid Move 'Absolutely Fabulous' for Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool star looks set to move to the Spanish giants

With the Anfield star set to join Steve McManaman and Michael Owen as local Reds to feature for Los Blancos, it's left an acrid taste in the mouth of the loyal supporters - but Lineker believes that it's the right move for him, with fans focusing on the positives of a player's skillset as opposed to the negatives.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =4th Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Shots Per Game 1.4 6th Tackles Per Game 2.4 2nd Match rating 7.15 3rd

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker hailed Alexander-Arnold as 'one of the best passers in world football' before stating that it would be an 'absolutely fabulous move' for the Melwood graduate. He said:

"It looks like it might happen, but we're not sure yet. There's obviously been an approach, and he's had a bit of stick from Liverpool fans and stuff. And I don't mind saying that I think it would be an absolutely fabulous move for him. "I think to play for Real Madrid is something that is very difficult to turn down. He's been at Liverpool since he was a kid - it transcends him into kind of another level. "When you're playing for a club like that, I think it'll be absolutely brilliant for him. He's their sort of player, because they like to see beautiful football and attacking football. He's one of the passers of the the ball in the world game. "We tend to focus in this country a little bit on the negative, or the kind of weakness in a player's game - whereas over there, from my experience, they generally just focus on what you're good at, so I think that will probably go away."

Alexander-Arnold Will be Sorely Felt by Liverpool

The right-back has been a key part of the furniture for a decade