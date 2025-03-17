Gary Lineker was surprised not to see Liverpool awarded a penalty in their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies claimed their first domestic trophy in 70 years at the expense of Arne Slot's Reds, who had crashed out of the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Dan Burn's almighty header (45') and Alexander Isak's excellent first-time finish (52') put Eddie Howe's men two-nil up. Federico Chiesa came off the bench and gave the Tyneside outfit a nervy last few minutes with a cool effort (90+4), but they made it over the line.

Liverpool had a penalty appeal turned down in the 40th minute when the ball bounced onto Kieran Trippier's hand while in his own box. VAR reviewed the incident but explained that 'his arm was deemed to be in an expected position with no clear or deliberate action towards the ball.'

Lineker Thought Liverpool Might Have Been Given Penalty

The England icon recalled 2019 UEFA Champions League final handball