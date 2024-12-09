Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side suffered yet another poor result in the Premier League as they continue to sit in the bottom half of the table - and Gary Lineker has aired his doubts over whether the Australian boss is up to the task in north London with scores continuing to go against him.

Postecoglou has only won one of his last seven games in charge, and it was arguably his toughest test, winning 4-0 away at Manchester City in an emphatic result for the north London side. However, that has been shrouded by disappointing losses to Galatasaray, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Ipswich Town - the latter of which remains the Tractor Boys’ only win of the season in the Premier League.

Lineker: Postecoglou in Tottenham Trouble Over 'Results Business'

Draws with Roma and Fulham - after leading both sides - mean that Postecoglou is under real pressure, and with Rangers up in the Europa League, a loss on his return to Scotland could see him out of the door.

Tottenham's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 31 =2nd Goals conceded 19 6th Shots Taken Per Game 15.4 =3rd Shots Conceded Per Game 12.1 9th xG 30.61 6th

And speaking on the 'Rest is Football' Podcast, Lineker stated that whilst he enjoys watching Spurs, it's ultimately a results business - which could see Postecoglou sacked. The English footballing hero said:

“I still like watching them play, because you’re going to get ‘anything can happen’ in their games. Like yesterday, it was end-to-end, it was a brilliant watch, a fantastic game of football. “Ultimately though, they don’t defend very well, and I think therein lies the problem. You know, he left [James] Maddison out again and when he came on, he created a goal immediately with a bit of brilliance. “It was a strange performance from them again. I suppose the way they play creates really entertaining games of football but ultimately, it’s a results business - and at the minute, they’re very erratic in that sense. “So a bit of naivety, I think sometimes in midfield - I mean, the penalties that they gave away were just fast, you know, really bad decision-making and lunging in, almost in a panic situation. “So I don’t know, I suppose Ange must be under pressure. Now you never know how a club actually feels about the coach, but it’s generally the coach that gets the blame for these things.”

Tottenham Can't Linger in Bottom Half Much Longer

The Lilywhites have been in poor form for the past month

The loss against the Blues means that Tottenham sit in 11th place in the Premier League table, five points adrift from the Europa League spaces and seven points adrift of a Champions League spot, even at this early stage in the campaign.

A fifth-placed finish last season was a decent haul, but the improvement of Chelsea and other clubs around them such as Brighton, Bournemouth and Brentford means that the Lilywhites continue to slide down the table, to their own detriment - and they are firmly in the bottom half of the table with just four games until the halfway mark.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have scored the second-most goals in the Premier League this season, with 31.

The former Celtic boss was serenaded with boos in his previous game against Bournemouth, where Tottenham lost 1-0 on the south coast, and if results don’t improve immediately, it is tough to see the Aussie boss continuing in his role in the capital.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-12-24.