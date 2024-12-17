TV pundit and former player Gary Lineker has torn into social media platform AFTV this week, following Arsenal's 0-0 draw at home against Everton. The departing Match of the Day host called the YouTube channel 'horrible'.

The Gunners have had a mixed Premier League season so far and dropped points yet again this weekend as they failed to score against the Toffees. It was a frustrating afternoon for Mikel Arteta's men who mustered just five shots on target against their lowly opposition.

Lineker Slams AFTV after Arsenal draw

“I don’t know how they think that’s going to help"

Whenever results Arsenal fail to get a positive result, AFTV videos often seem to pick up more traction and Lineker obviously had seen some of the reaction to the draw. Speaking on the latest episode of The Rest is Football podcast, he spoke about how the videos sometimes pop up on his social media feed, saying:

“Sometimes I get clips come up on Instagram or whatever, and goodness me, some of the fans were laying into their players. You think, ‘Crikey.’ Like viciously—it was horrible. “I don’t know how they think that’s going to help if you’re slaughtering your own players to that degree, especially when they’re clearly giving everything week in, week out. It’s not easy playing against a team that sits with ten men behind the ball for the entire game.”

Related Thierry Henry Criticises Arsenal Player When Analysing Their Attacking Woes Henry expertly broke down why Arsenal are struggling from open play and singled out one player for specific criticism

While Lineker does not directly mention it, one video went viral this week of channel regular Lee Judges claiming he wanted to 'shoot' Martin Odegaard after the club captain failed to impress in the 0-0 draw.

It has been a difficult past few weeks for the Gunners who have draw back-to-back Premier League games, first at Fulham and then when hosting Everton. As such they have been unable to capitalise on Liverpool dropping points – also drawing against Fulham – and Manchester City's loss in the Manchester derby and draw vs Crystal Palace prior to that.

As things stand, Arteta and co sit third in the table, six points off first despite having played one game more than league leaders Liverpool.