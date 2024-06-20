Highlights Lineker criticised Kane for lack of effort, minimal movement, and lethargic play.

The England captain managed only one touch in the box during the game, with that touch leading to his goal.

Lack of pressing by Kane led Lineker to suggest that Gareth Southgate should demand more from him.

Gary Lineker has torn into Harry Kane after the England captain was hauled off during the Three Lions' disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Kane opened his tournament account with a well taken finish in the opening 15 minutes, but the Bayern Munich man faded into obscurity as the game went on, eventually being replaced by Aston Villa front man Ollie Watkins when England were in need of a goal.

Now, Lineker, who won the golden boot at the 1986 World Cup, has launched a scathing criticism of the country's record goalscorer, labeling his performance as lethargic and suggesting that England manager Gareth Southgate must demand more from him.

Lineker Fumes At Kane's Lack Of Effort

The BBC claimed that the number nine didn't press the Denmark backline enough

Speaking at half-time, Lineker first raised concerns about Kane's lack of defensive output whilst leading the line, stating that he didn't understand why the skipper was dropping off so deep. As per The Mirror, the 63-year-old stated:

"Can I offer a slight theory? If you want to press, it has to come from your centre forward first. "Harry does not press and he has not pressed in that first half. He’s barely moved. Then the team goes deeper and Harry Kane goes even deeper and even when you get the ball you have nothing to hit. I just don’t understand."

Tottenham's greatest marksman continued to look non-existent throughout the latter 45 minutes, prompting Lineker to make his feelings clear after the final whistle.

"In all honesty, I think Harry Kane needs to do a lot better. His movement was minimal. He didn't look to go behind and he doesn't often. Even when he's dropping short, he's doing so very lethargically. "When you're a striker, your two jobs are to score goals, which he's brilliant at. But, I think he needs his manager to say I need a little bit more from you, Harry.

"He's up against three at the back. He has got to stretch that team. Even if he's dropping short. You don't have to go 20 yards to get it. He's not creating the space for himself.

"If you've got someone going in behind you can stretch the team and that creates more space for the midfield players behind you. If you are playing fairly deep anyway, and your striker comes deep, it exacerbates the issue because then you've got no target to hit at all. He's got to stay high and that gives England a chance to get out and get people around him."

Former England international Rio Ferdinand agreed with his co-host, adding that the striker lacked any variability, making it easier for defenders to predict his next steps.

Harry Kane Touch Map

England's main man managed just one touch in the box all game

Kane's difficulties against Denmark were summed up by a touch map that Micah Richards showed BBC viewers at the end of the game. It shows that across the entirety of the 30-year-old's performance, he had just a singular touch inside the penalty area, that touch being the most important of the game as it was the one that gave England the lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kane's goal against Denmark saw him move to third in England's all-time European Championship goalscorers, behind Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen.

In total, Kane took just 21 touches of the ball, nine of which were inside his own half. In comparison, only a further two were within the general vicinity of the 18-yard-box.