Lee Carsley has been touted as a shock name for the vacant Manchester United following Erik ten Hag's sacking - with footballing legend Gary Lineker having heard 'really good' reports on his interim control of the England team.

Carsley came into the England fold having been under-21's manager, and with Gareth Southgate departing on his own accord having failed to win EURO 2024 with his nation, he stepped aside whilst the FA picked Carsley to steady the ship for England's Nations League campaign, in which he has won three and lost one of his games in charge of the Three Lions. But with Ten Hag being sacked, Lineker has touted Carsley for the job - and despite his blip against Greece where the Aegean nation won at Wembley, Lineker believes he could be the man for the job.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker hyped the former Everton midfielder as a potential candidate for the role - though he did pick out one down side, with Carsley's media handling not being great for the Three Lions. He said:

"I'm going to throw in a name here, and I think it would be very interesting, I think he’s clearly a brilliant coach. "A certain Lee Carsley, who they probably won’t think about, but he’s an imaginative coach who plays really attacking football. The players, from what I heard at England, thought he was really good, really interesting and thoughtful on the game. "The one thing he struggled with a little bit, I suppose, was the media side of things."

Carsley won three of his four games in charge of England when he stepped into the side after Southgate's exit, but it is more his tactical approach rather than his results which could have United chiefs considering a move for his services.

Carsley prefers an extremely attacking nature, and with United's defence being threadbare thanks to injuries to stars such as Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw, their more attacking stars could be used to fire them up the table. Of course, that comes with various risks, but the Coventry-born star would offer intriguing football that could work well at United if he is given a long-term contract.