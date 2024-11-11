This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker will leave the famous Saturday night show at the end of the season and depart from the BBC, according to reports. By the time he is set to leave, the former Tottenham and Barcelona striker will have hosted the programme for a quarter of a century, though he will not be exiting the broadcaster immediately.

Having reportedly taken a significant pay cut, Lineker is expected to continue in his role during the coverage of the 2025/26 season and will also remain one of the channel’s key faces for the 2026 World Cup before cutting ties completely.

Lineker to Leave the BBC

The presenter has been at odds with the broadcaster on several occasions

According to a report from Sky News, Lineker is indeed set to step away from one of the most prized roles in football television - one he has held since 1999 after replacing Des Lynam. However, while Lineker is seemingly likely to depart his on-screen role with the company, the report suggests there is a chance that the 63-year-old could continue with the BBC in the podcasts he works on. Lineker currently hosts 'The Rest is Football Podcast' alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards and is also the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, an audio production company.

The former England striker was believed to be one of the highest-paid figures at the BBC over the past few years but is said to have accepted a significant pay cut as part of his new 18-month deal. Tensions between Lineker and the BBC have existed for some time, with the Leicester City fan temporarily taken off the air in 2023 following controversial tweets he posted. He was later reinstated after receiving public support from his colleagues.

A BBC spokesperson has offered more insight into what led to the decision for Lineker’s departure, telling The Sun:

"Gary absolutely adores Match of the Day, and has been incredibly happy at the BBC. But he has been at the helm since 1999, and by the time he leaves, he will have been at the Beeb for 30 years. "He wants to leave on a high - and if England win the World Cup, it doesn’t get much higher. It’s one of the industry’s worst kept secrets that the new BBC Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski and Gary aren’t exactly close. The former is very keen to make his mark by bringing in new faces, and slashing wage bills. Negotiations have been ongoing for the past six weeks and finally a deal has been struck that everyone is pleased with."

At the time of writing, there is no indication as to who will replace Lineker. Jermaine Jenas was believed to be the front-runner before being sacked by the BBC earlier this year.