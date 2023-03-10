Gary Lineker will step back from presenting Match of the Day until an agreement is reached on his use of social media, the BBC has confirmed.

The decision follows Lineker's criticism of the government's new asylum policy on Twitter earlier this week.

Lineker compared the announcement of the policy to words akin to "Germany in the 30s" and his comments were met with widespread backlash.

Ian Wright, a pundit for Match of the Day, has revealed he will stand in solidarity with Lineker and has boycotted Saturday night's show.

What have the BBC said?

In a statement, the BBC said Linker's behaviour breached their guidelines and stressed that he should "keep well away" from taking sides on political controversies.

The statement read: "When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

"We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can't have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies."

VIDEO: Gary Lineker to stop presenting Match of the Day

Dan Walker reveals decision was not Lineker's

Former BBC presenter Dan Walker has now revealed that the decision to step down was not Lineker's.

The 5News host read out a message from his former colleague, which read: "they [the BBC] have told me I have to step back".

Walker then clarified: "Gary Lineker wants to continue to present Match of the Day and is not apologising.

"It's a BBC decision to force him not to present the programme at the moment."

The occasional Match of the Day host also tweeted his support for Lineker on Twitter, writing: "I used to sit in for @GaryLineker on MOTD… not sure I’d fancy it this weekend. What a mess."

VIDEO: Dan Walker reads out text from Gary Lineker

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

