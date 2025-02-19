Before entering the world of football broadcasting, popular Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was one of the Premier League’s most revered strikers, remembered best for his stints with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, and for the remarkable feat of having never picked up a booking in his glittering career.

This incredible achievement comes even though the charismatic Englishman played 15 years and over 600 games where he would spend most of his time in and around where all the action happens in the opposition box. But even he, a player who plundered 233 goals at club level and a further 48 for the Three Lions, had difficult days at the office.

After hanging up his boots in 1994 while plying his trade for Nagoya Grampus, Lineker has had the joy of looking back on a memorable career whilst working in the media. Throughout the peak of his powers, Lineker, now 64, had the displeasure of being marked by the likes of Alan Hansen, Phil Neal, and Tony Adams - instead, though, it was another two defenders he thought were 'tougher'.

Des Walker

Nottingham Forest & Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast back in 2014, Lineker was asked which defender was the toughest he came up against. Struggling to name just one, the first that came to mind was Nottingham Forest legend Des Walker. Among his beloved former club's three greatest players in the Premier League era, the City Ground used to chant: "You'll never beat Des Walker".

Indeed, Lineker played 16 times against Forest, scoring eight goals. But to suggest those numbers came without breaking sweat would be straight up wrong. During his two spells at Forest - which sandwiched a successful stint at Sheffield Wednesday and Sampdoria - Walker won five out of seven cup finals at Wembley Stadium. As well as this, he won the club's Player of the Year award three times - 1986/87, 1989/90 and 1991/92. Overall, Walker made 408 appearances for the Tricky Trees, making him one of their best-ever players, and it's not difficult to see why Lineker sometimes made a meal of trying to get past him.

Paul McGrath

Manchester United & Aston Villa

One of the all-time great Irish footballers in the sport's illustrious history, the other name that came to mind when Lineker mulled over the toughest defenders he faced in his career was none other than Aston Villa stalwart Paul McGrath. He said (as per 1:04:30 of the video below):

“Probably, from my time, Des Walker and Paul McGrath. He was at Villa. I struggled against him. Very good."

Referred to as 'God' in some parts of the Midlands, McGrath is one of just six defenders to win the PFA Player’s Player of the Year award, having earned the accolade in the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/93 as Villa finished runner-up to his former club Manchester United. He is also the most recent Villa player to have achieved this.

Further, he was named Aston Villa Player of the Year for five consecutive years between 1989 and 1993. The staunch Irishman made appearances for the Republic of Ireland between 1985 and 1997, playing in three major international tournaments, while he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2015. That CV alone is enough to strike fear into number 9s across the globe.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 18/02/2025)