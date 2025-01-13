Former Premier League striker-turned-pundit Gary Lineker has urged Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s higher-ups to snare the signature of a £20 million-rated prospect after falling to defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The north Londoners, for the second season on the trot, exited world football’s oldest competition in the third round via a penalty shootout with Arsenal centre forward Kai Havertz missing the only spot kick of the bunch.

Highlighting the capital club’s toothlessness in front of goal, the statistics weighed heavily in their favour – 26 shots to seven – but they were unable to make anything of their glut of chances, allowing Ruben Amorim’s side to hold on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In two home games in five days for Arsenal, they scored a total of one goal from 49 shots and 6.44 expected goals.

Not helped by David Raya’s peculiar technique, they subsequently lost on penalties and Lineker, during BBC Sport’s post-match analysis of Arsenal’s defeat on their own patch, suggested that signing a centre forward could solve their issue.

“I said it at the beginning of the season, I felt that’s what they [Arsenal] needed, and I think that would possibly cost them the league not investing in that position. It’s probably been wanting someone for some time a player in that position.”

Micah Richards interjected to suggest that Arteta and his entourage should target a striker who could make an immediate impact, name-dropping Victor Osimhen – regarded as one of the best strikers in world football – in the process.

Close

Refuting Richards’ suggestion, former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona talisman Lineker pointed towards Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as a potential option for Arsenal, who do not possess a reliable source of goals from their crop of strikers.

“Or they could go for a young, up-and-coming one, because once they’re proven you can’t get them. But someone like Delap, I see, has got a real something about him.”

Close

The 21-year-old – son of the master of long throws, Rory – has been Kieran McKenna’s go-to goal threat since the Tractor Boys returned to the top flight and has, since the start of the campaign, plundered eight goals and two assists in all competitions.

In response, Richards said: "I agree with that but they need someone now also. We don’t know where Delap is going to go, I really rate him, I don’t want to be disrespectful to anyone. I think with Arsenal they’re always thinking about, ‘what next?’. It’s now, now is the time to shine."

Related 15 Best Strikers in the Premier League [Ranked] Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Alexander Isak all feature as the 15 best strikers in the Premier League right now are ranked.

Lineker has been flying the Delap flag high for some time and, earlier in the season, he tipped the Tottenham Hotspur-linked star – who cost Ipswich just £20 million – to be in line for a high-profile move, irrespective of whether his current employers avoid relegation come May.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, per The Metro, the former England striker believes there will be a queue of clubs wanting to get their hands on the youngster: “He really has got something. I think they’ll be [clubs interested in signing him].