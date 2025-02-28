Despite only having joined Liverpool aged 35, Gary McAllister went on to have a short and sweet career on Merseyside in his later years and played alongside some notable names.

Arriving after enjoying spells at Leicester City, Leeds United and Coventry City, McAllister brought some decisive experience to a young and exciting Liverpool side in 2000. Signed for free, he played an integral role as the club went on to secure three cups in the 2000-01 season.

Fans will remember his penalty against Barcelona in the UEFA Cup semi-final as well as his 44-yard free-kick which won the Merseyside derby, and he was loved by the fans for his commitment and quality. He also started in the final win over Alaves, scoring one and playing his part in three others and his deflected free-kick late into extra-time won the trophy for the Reds. Despite just two seasons at the club, he was revered by the fans.

With that in mind, McAllister opened up on the five best players he played alongside during his short Liverpool career, including a few club legends and omitting the likes of Michael Owen in an interesting interview.

Sami Hyypia

Liverpool appearances: 464

Sami Hyppia enjoyed 10 years at Liverpool and arrived in 1999, one year before McAllister. The pair shared the successes of the early 2000s, as they won a treble consisting of the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup as well as the Community Shield and the Super Cup.

Officially awarded Liverpool's Player of the Season for the 2001-02 season, he managed two appearances in the PFA Team of the Year and later played key roles in their Champions League victory in Istanbul and their run to the final two years later. Given he played 464 times for the club, he was a key figure for the decade he spent at the club and his 35 goals were a testament to his aerial prowess.

"Sami Hyppia was outstanding. Him and Stephane Henchoz were so consistent during the treble-winning season and to get into the Champions League."

Jamie Carragher

Liverpool appearances: 737

Liverpool's one-club man, Jamie Carragher was a two-time club Player of the Season and his 737 appearances rank him second on the all-time club list of appearances, cementing his place in the history of the club. Across his career at the club, he won 11 trophies, including the Champions League, Super Cup and FA Cups. He became part of the squad in 1996 as an 18-year-old and was a utility figure in defence, playing across the backline.

By the 2000-01 season, he had become a key figure, playing 58 times across all competitions, starting 30 league games and playing almost every minute of the three finals, including 120 minutes in the UEFA Cup final in 2001. In total, he managed just four goals and, funnily enough, he recorded more own goals (seven) in the Premier League than he managed at the other end. However, he was a highly-praised defender who made up for his technical limitations with desire, determination and incredible self-belief which culminated in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan.

Dietmar Hamann

Liverpool appearances: 283

Dietmar Hamann, who was in his prime years during that treble-winning campaign, is joining after spells with Bayern Munich and Newcastle United. He joined Liverpool a year earlier in 1999 and remained at the club until 2006 before leaving for Bolton and Manchester City - totalling a career-high 283 appearances at Anfield with 11 goals and 26 assists alongside the obvious trophy wins.

He played over 4000 minutes of action during that victorious season in 2000-01 and he was a well-liked figure in midfield for his ability to read the game, his calmness on the ball and his physicality in the engine room. Having revealed David Moyes tried to sign him at the end of his Liverpool tenure, he endeared himself to the fans even further by rejecting Everton, claiming it was impossible to make the move after his time at Liverpool.

"Hamann was a fantastic midfield partner. He was a player that was very underestimated, even though he played for his national team and Bayern Munich."

Robbie Fowler

Liverpool appearances: 369

Robbie Fowler was one of Liverpool's greatest goalscorers and has been renowned as one of the best finishers in Premier League history. McAllister joined in 2000 and managed just one full season in the same side as Fowler. As he said during the interview, McAllister was a 'massive Robbie Fowler fan' and the pair enjoyed four successes together in one season, which included that treble-winning cup campaign.

Having developed through the academy as a Liverpool native, he was thrust into the side as an 18-year-old, and he enjoyed a dazzling start, netting 12 in his first 13 games. Goals continued to flow across the years as he managed 183 goals in 369 games across two spells at the club. In McAllister's first season and Fowler's last, he managed a goal in the UEFA Cup and League Cup finals as part of 17 goals and nine assists during that season.

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool appearances: 710

Even as a youngster, Steven Gerrard was quickly trusted enough to feature in Liverpool's side, having debuted in the 1998-99 season. By the time of the start of the 2000-01 campaign, he was a key starter, playing in central midfield or out on the right wing and managing 50 appearances with 10 goals and seven assists as McAllister enjoyed success, with the future captain winning those three cups.

After that, Gerrard continued to go from strength to strength, establishing himself as one of the very best in his position in world football. An eight-time PFA Team of the Year figure, he found himself in the World XI and UEFA Team of the Year on three occasions each and left the club with the third-most appearances in the club's history. Following his retirement, his legacy was cemented as one of the club's greatest-ever players alongside the likes of Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish.

"Even when I was there, as a youngster, he was an outstanding player. No surprise to see where Steven went with his career and what he did for his club and country. An outstanding player, very few things he couldn't do."