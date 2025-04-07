As far as Manchester derbies go, the latest clash between Manchester United and Manchester City was about as dull as can be. The two teams met in the midst of difficult seasons for each side and played out a game which reflected their weakened states.

There was little entertainment in the dull 0-0 draw, with both teams walking away with a point. As such, Pep Guardiola and co are left in fifth place on the Premier League table, while Ruben Amorim's side are way down in 13th.

In truth, the match highlighted just how far the two teams are off the pace right now. In particular, Man Utd's troubles have been much discussed for some time now.

Adding to the discourse, club icon Gary Neville – never shy to share his opinion – boldly claimed that Amorim must rid his starting XI of five players and upgrade them in the summer.

Gary Neville Takes Aim at Man United Wing-backs and Forwards

They need five new players straight away

Speaking after the game, the Sky Sports pundit explained (via Daily Mail) appeared to take aim at Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot, and Patrick Dorgu with his comments. While not naming the players directly, he said:

"From a United perspective, I get why he's gone back into a low block. But that's what we've seen from Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik Ten Hag.

"I do understand why Ruben Amorim's done that today, with the players he's got, because he hasn't got the players to adapt.

"They need five new players straight away before you even think about the rest of it. "The three up front are not good enough and the two wing-backs, they're not good enough. They need five players. They need to serve him with five players who are good enough in this system to be able to play his system the way he wants."

The two wing-backs on the day were Dalot and Dorgu, while Hojlund and Garnacho are two of the front three. The other starter in attack for Bruno Fernandes, but it's unlikely Neville was talking about him, as he called the Portuguese 'United's only real player of absolute quality'. This likely leaves Zirkzee as the final attacker, with the Dutch striker – who has struggled in his debut season – coming off the bench to little effect during the draw.