The focus is on the dysfunctionality of Manchester United, who struggled to challenge City and were toothless in attack throughout the game.

Ten Hag faces a crucial couple of weeks ahead, with tough fixtures against Newcastle United, Fulham, and Copenhagen, needing improved performances and results to relieve the mounting pressure on him.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been involved in a heated argument in the aftermath of the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon. The pair got heated when discussing the issues at Manchester United after Erik ten Hag's side were brushed aside by their local rivals comfortably.

Pep Guardiola's men strolled across the city and cantered to a routine victory as the Citizens had moments of almost playing with their opponents on the day. The home side didn't help themselves as Rasmus Hojlund gave away a penalty for an unnecessary pullback on Rodri inside the 18-yard box.

Erling Haaland converted the spot kick to give his team a much-deserved advantage in the game as the visitors really gained a foothold in the match. Hojlund looked to run through on goal, but a vital John Stones touch denied the Danish forward the opportunity to convert the best chance of the first half for the Red Devils.

Haaland would then double City's lead only moments after the game kicked off for the second half of the match with an uncontested header at the back post. From that moment on, the result never looked in question and Phil Foden made it 3-0 with a tap-in from a Haaland pass into the middle of the six-yard box.

Neville was on commentary during the game for SkySports before joining Carragher, Micah Richards, and Roy Keane in the studio to discuss the fallout of the game with a particularly big focus on the losing side.

Last 10 Manchester derby results in the Premier League Season Result 2023/24 Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City 2022/23 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester CIty 2022/23 Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United 2021/22 Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United 2021/22 Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City 2020/21 Manchester City 0-2 Manchester United 2020/21 Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City 2019/20 Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City 2019/20 Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United 2018/19 Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in massive row after Manchester derby

It is widely accepted that Man City are a brilliant team that can outplay any opponent in the world, meaning the biggest talking point surrounding the outcome of the game was the dysfunctional nature of Ten Hag's side. United were toothless in attack throughout the game and struggled to lay a glove on a team once considered their 'noisy neighbours'.

Neville was talking about Sir Jim Ratcliffe's imminent arrival at the club as he said "Those managers that you're talking about [Unai Emery and Ange Postecoglou] have come into stable environments. They've [Man Utd] currently got over their heads, a guy that's all over the news, going to own 25%," although Carragher was quick to cut his colleague off mid-flow.

The former Man United captain did not take kindly to being interrupted, hitting back with: "Why will you not listen? Why do I have to listen to you, but you won't listen to me?" Carragher did then allow Neville to finish his point with the main disagreement coming with who the two men feel is to blame for the current situation United find themselves in.

While Neville is known to be firmly opposed to the current ownership of the club, the former Liverpool defender did not shy away from placing the blame at the door of Ten Hag. The pair were once again speaking over the top of each other, but this time it was Carragher's turn to shut down his fellow pundit as he said: "Gary let me finish, you just spoke before."

It becomes easier to imagine the passionate and emotional nature of both men when they were playing for Man United and Liverpool as neither man would back down. Watch the moment in full below.

A big couple of weeks for Ten Hag

A tough fixture against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup looms around the corner for Ten Hag before a trip to Craven Cottage sees them face Fulham in the Premier League. Fans will be expecting a big reaction from the players and manager for these upcoming games after a poor showing in the derby.

A must-win Champions League fixture against Copenhagen then comes with United in desperate need of bringing all three points home from Denmark in order to keep their hopes alive for qualification to the knockout rounds. The Dutch manager needs to see performances and results pick up very soon or run the risk of increasing the pressure on his own shoulders.