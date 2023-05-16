Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher picked their combined Manchester United 1999 and current Manchester City combined XI on Monday Night Football.

United's 1999 side, which contained Neville, achieved an unprecedented treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

It's something that City are looking to emulate this season under Pep Guardiola.

But which players fit into a combined XI?

We'll start with Nevile.

VIDEO: Neville and Carragher picked their combined Man City/Man Utd XI

Neville's combined Man City/Man Utd XI

Neville originally picked an entire XI of Man Utd players.

However, he eventually - and reluctantly - picked three Man City players in his XI.

Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland all made his XI while he admitted he'd probably pick Walker over himself.

"I'm not entertaining a conversation about Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan over Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. I'm just not," Neville fumed.

"I felt like I was being disrespectful to Yorkey [Dwight Yorke] and Coley [Andy Cole]," he added.

"They were amazing. Yorke has more goals/assists than De Bruyne - I felt I was being harsh. If you were being objective - and I don't want to be here...!

"I'm happy to go with Kyle Walker as I think he's a brilliant defender.

"Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland you can't deny - Haaland what he's done this season is unbelievable and may not be repeated for years to come.

"I don't want to be disrespectful to any of the players I played with. That midfield is the best midfield to ever play in this country. I don't want to entertain any conversation without them."

Carragher's combined Man City/Man Utd XI

Carragher's XI was actually made up of more Man City players than Man Utd stars.

"This wasn't on who was the best player over their whole career, it was just on that season, that's how I judged it, just on that season," he said.

"I went for Kyle Walker, I thought he had the edge on Gary Neville for performance in the 98-99 season, and the other one is obviously Grealish.

"Ryan Giggs obviously had that famous goal but I just think Grealish has got better numbers. Five goals, seven assists, Giggs had three goals, one assist in that season, in the league, that's why I've gone for him.

"And you can't not pick De Bruyne and Haaland."

Who would win: Man Utd 1999 or Man City 2023?

"City's football you can't deny [how good it is] but my view is we'd find a way [to beat them]," Neville said. "We had more off the bench. I think we'd find a way."