Following Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday night, Gary Neville branded the Gunners' set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover, as the 'most annoying bloke on the planet.' This came after Mikel Arteta's side scored twice from a deadball situation to prevent the Red Devils from breaking into the top half of the Premier League table.

Jurrien Timber put Arsenal ahead with a towering header from a Declan Rice corner, before William Saliba added the finishing touch by connecting with a Thomas Partey header at the back post. The two set-piece goals sealed a fourth consecutive victory for the Gunners since the November international break.

Arsenal have firmly established themselves as masters of set-piece goals since the start of last season, a trend that was on full display again in midweek. Outfoxed by another Jover tactical masterclass, Neville will be uneasy in the knowledge that the Red Devils must contend with the Gunners’ psychological edge at least two more times this season, following their FA Cup third-round draw.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the start of last season, no team has scored more goal from set-pieces than Arsenal, who have managed 22.

Gary Neville Sighs Over Arsenal's Dead-Ball Prowess

The former Man United right-back is sick of Jover's growing role in Arsenal's success

No superhero is without their sidekick. And if Mikel Arteta is to lead Arsenal to a first Premier League title in over 20 years, then it will be done so with Nicolas Jover right by his side. Since the Spaniard went to war to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium and acquire his services in 2021, the set-piece master has become a key cog in the Gunners' coaching machine.

Nevertheless, as Neville tuned into the showdown as part of a watchalong special with The Overlap podcast, Jover's unique qualities came at the expense of the Sky Sports Pundit. He said:

“The set-piece coach at Arsenal, he’s got to be the most annoying bloke in football. He’s got to be, hasn’t he? He’s got to be though, hasn’t he?”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher offered a different perspective on the 43-year-old, standing in his corner and saying: "I’ll tell you what, give him what he wants. If you was that set-piece coach for Arsenal, you could write your own contract, couldn’t you? You couldn’t get rid of him. You know, if he said, 'I want 25 grand a week', you’d have to give it to him, wouldn’t you?"

After the match, United boss Ruben Amorim admitted that the set pieces changed the game. He said: "We already knew that it would be a tough game. I think the corners changed the game, the set-pieces. Then we lost the momentum, we tried everything then to control the game again." He even went as far as to suggest that wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli play to try to win corners deliberately.

The arrival of Jover has profoundly transformed the mentality of the Arsenal squad. In previous title races, rival fans often dismissed the Gunners as too fragile to compete. Now, however, the north Londoners explore every possible avenue to secure victories, with their physicality in the box reaching new heights as they discovered yet another piece to the jigsaw puzzle.