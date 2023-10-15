Gary Neville has asked 16 questions that Manchester United fans want answering after their latest takeover news. On Saturday, reports emerged that Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani withdrew from the bidding process. Sheikh Jassim only wanted 100% control of the club but his offer of more than £5 billion was deemed insufficient by the Glazer family. Instead, it seems they've decided to sell a quarter of the club to petrochemicals billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

'What is happening is totally unreal'

A source told Sky Sports: "What is happening is totally unreal. The Glazers' valuation is insanely fanciful. Sheikh Jassim offered them almost double the market capitalisation. He was a cash buyer, he was going to clear all their debts, there would have been no new debt and he was going to put in another £1.4bn for the stadium and the team. All that still wasn't enough for the Glazers. What we're left with now, after almost a year, is someone who is going to overpay for 25 per cent of the club. They are arguably the greatest and most historic football club on the planet and after a year there's just one bidder and he can only stump up enough for 25 per cent.

"It's a joke. If they just wanted to sell a minority stake, they could have done it privately last November. The market dictates what United are worth, not the Glazers or Raine. Remember when there were apparently eight serious bidders? All along there has only been one bidder for 100 per cent of the club so why should he bid against himself? Ratcliffe is overpaying and any valuation higher than Sheikh Jassim is sheer lunacy.

"If he can only afford to buy 25 per cent to start with, who is going to pay for the new stadium? Who is going to fix the leaking roof? Who is going to pay for the new training centre and new players and community projects? United can't keep up with Brighton these days, never mind Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. And don't even think about the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"And if they go with Ratcliffe, they get another shareholder. How does that help decision-making? Where is the new vision and the new ambition? Where is the new engagement with the fans? The same owners will be in place and what guarantee is there that the Glazers will sell more of their shares in the future? What guarantee is there that Ratcliffe will have the money to buy them out? Where is the money that is needed to take them up to Brighton's level going to come from? Sheikh Jassim tried to bridge the gap between reality and lunacy on valuation. He did his best."

Gary Neville reacts to Ratcliffe's takeover

But what does this mean for Man United? How should their fans be reacting to the latest news? Well, club legend and Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, posted a lengthy reaction on X on Sunday afternoon and he had 16 questions he now wants answering. He started off by reiterating his six 'non-negotiatables' for the owner of the his beloved club.

"The news last night of the Qatari withdrawal leaves Manchester United on the brink of a minority investment," he began. "Can this really work and what impact will it have on a struggling organisation? It’s worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago.

"1. A new sporting project

2. A new or redeveloped Old Trafford

3. A New training ground

4. Full redevelopment of the surrounding land to create a Manchester United World and amazing fan experience

5. Pay off the debt and stop taking dividends until the above is done I’m adding a 6th due to events in the last 2-3 years.

6. The club requires leadership that is statesmanlike on major issues that enables a fairer, more inclusive and diverse game. Leadership that builds a positive environment and culture whilst adhering to the clubs values and principles and one that is willing to make tough decisions to prevent an erosion in the clubs public image."

He began: "How does a minority stakeholder positively impact the club to achieve the above? Can a minority shareholder have any impact on the above. It leaves more questions than answers. My preference is and always will be now for a Glazer family full exit. They have overstayed their welcome in Manchester yet seem oblivious to this fact."

The 16 questions Neville wants answering

And then Neville listed the 16 questions that he and United fans should want answering.

"There is much up in the air but I threw down the following questions I’m sure fans would like answering? There will be lots more but here’s a starter for 16...