Highlights Spain, England, France, and Portugal are expected to perform well in Euro 2024 due to their strong squads.

Gary Neville believes Marc Cucurella's lack of experience could hinder Spain's chances in the tournament.

Despite doubts, Cucurella proved his worth in Spain's 3-0 victory over Croatia, showcasing a solid performance in defense.

Euro 2024 is finally upon us and some of the best countries in the world will spend the next month competing for a chance to lift the trophy. The likes of England, France and Portugal all come into the competition with seriously impressive squads and many have tipped those sides to go far. Another team that looks good and is expected to do well is Spain.

The Spaniards, who famously won back-to-back-to-back major international tournaments between 2008-2012, winning two European Championships and a World Cup, have a strong squad on paper and with the talent available to them, they're generally regarded as one of the favourites to win it all this summer.

According to Gary Neville, though, they won't quite get over the lines and there's a very specific reason for that. The former Manchester United star revealed that the presence of Marc Cucurella in the backline will be what prevents them from getting the job done.

Neville Thinks Cucurella's Lack of Experience Hurts Them

He also called the Chelsea man aggressive

Marc Cucurella was picked to start for Spain on the left side of defence heading into their first game of Euro 2024. It was just the Chelsea star's fifth cap for his national team, and it is that lack of experience that Neville believes will prevent the Spaniards from getting their hands on the European Championship again.

Speaking on ITV Sport ahead of Spain's opening match, the former Manchester United man spoke about their chances at winning Euro 2024 and he explained why Cucurella would be what held them back.

"He's [Cucurella] not been convincing at Chelsea. He's played a few games towards the end of the season. He's aggressive, he's tenacious, he's a busy little full-back. The price tag still astounds everyone to this day. "The Spanish defence, it's got a lot of experience now but there's something just missing from Spain that makes you feel like they're going to go all the way. I have to say that him being at left-back is a good example of why we think that."

Neville has a point about the defender's struggles at Stamford Bridge. He's not had the best of times since he joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022, but his performance for Spain in their first match of Euro 2024 may have already made the pundit's comments look silly.

Cucurella Had a Solid Game Against Croatia

The defender played a key role in Spain's win

While he'd only played for Spain a handful of times before their opening Euro 2024 match against Croatia, Cucurella looked like he firmly belonged as he played a crucial role in his team's 3-0 thrashing of their opponents. He shone at the back and caused Croatia issues throughout the match.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Cucurella recorded a block, an interception and two tackles against Croatia

While there's only been one match so far, he looks far from a weak link in the Spanish back-line. Whether they'll win the whole tournament or not remains to be seen, but regardless of their fortunes, he won't be responsible for holding them back if they don't.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore and accurate as of 15/06/2024