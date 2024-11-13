Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville has broken his silence on David Coote’s comments on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. He’s suggested that he isn’t ‘anti-Liverpool’ and that he should not be permanently sacked from his job, thus sparking rage from fans of the Anfield-based outfit.

Coote has been suspended by the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), who are actively investigating the incident, after a video emerged of the 42-year-old official using some very choice words for former Reds boss, Klopp.

The man who filmed Coote’s derogatory remarks has also been suspended from his job with executive recruitment firm Forsyth Barnes, per The Telegraph. Elsewhere, the video has been rather divisive among different fanbases.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coote has given 429 yellow cards and seven red cards in his 112-game Premier League career.

A chunk of supporters are under the belief that he should never be allowed to officiate a Premier League game again, while there are plenty who believe a warning would suffice given he was merely stating his personal opinion.

In response to the viral clip, Neville - on the most recent US Overlap episode - has spoken out in slight defence of Coote, suggesting that his words are not indicative of his performances as an official.

"He's called Jurgen Klopp the C-word, which is obviously an aggressive word, but I didn't see anything within his words that he had influenced decisions in the wrong way or was trying to do Liverpool over."

“He’s called a manager a word because he’s got a bad relationship with him. I don't feel like he should lose his career and lose everything he has worked his entire life for,” Neville – one of the best right backs in Premier League history – continued. “I don’t believe David Coote is anti-Liverpool.”

"I don't feel he has crossed that line, that line I feel he would've crossed if he said, 'I'm not going to give Liverpool another decision again.’"

Pointing their followers to the clip, X user TheAnfieldTalk posted: “Full video here of Gary Neville’s absolutely LAUGHABLE opinion on the David Coote controversy.” while one fan simply said: “I’d love to know how he’d react if this was United.”

Another Liverpool supporter ruthlessly called the former Manchester United defender a ‘gutless coward’ after Neville’s comments emerged. They insisted that he was potentially shying away from giving his real opinion.