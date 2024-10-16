Former Manchester United and England star Gary Neville has called out the Football Association (FA) for their decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as the new England boss, name-dropping Eddie Howe and Graham Potter - two ‘outstanding’ candidates - that could've been hired.

According to GIVEMESPORT’s Ben Jacobs, the German tactician actually put pen to paper on his contract on October 8, but the Three Lions kept his appointment behind the scenes to ensure Lee Carsley’s short tenure, including four Nations League match-ups, was not disrupted.

Tuchel - Managerial Career Club Games Goals for Goals against Win percentage (%) Bayern Munich 61 142 80 57.3 Chelsea 100 168 77 60.7 PSG 127 337 103 74.8 Borussia Dortmund 107 251 115 62.6 Mainz 183 249 244 39.3 Total 578 1147 619 57.3

Tuchel, widely considered to be one of the best managers in football, is set to be in charge of an initial 18-month period. His arrival has irked a section of the Three Lions fanbase, including former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp, thanks to him not being born in England.

Neville Claims Tuchel Appointment Damages English Coaching

‘There are some difficult questions for the FA to answer’

Bury-born Neville, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, has claimed that he is not very happy about the FA appointing a non-English manager in ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich custodian Tuchel.

Suggesting that hiring a foreign manager damages an already-tarnished reputation among English coaches, he said: “I was supportive 20-odd years ago when we appointed Sven Goran-Eriksson but at the end of that period I came to the conclusion that the damage to English coaches was significant and changed my mind.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel is the third foreign boss to take charge of England men’s team, after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

“Gareth [Southgate] has restored an element of faith in English coaching and players, he has done a great job, but we have chosen to go down a different route now and there are some difficult questions for the FA to answer. What the FA has done does not seem like a strategic decision, it feels like a instinctive decision in light of what’s gone on recently. I think there are some serious questions for the FA to answer in terms of English coaching.

“We are in a rut when it comes to coaching – English coaching has one of the worst reputations in Europe – we don’t have a clear identity and have not built a style which is unique to us and we have seen coaches from all around Europe come [to the Premier League] and input their styles in our game and we’ve copied them.”

The former Manchester United captain insisted that building an English identity is pivotal to increasing the nation’s reputation: “But, in my opinion, we need to build an identity and let English coaches flourish. I thought we’d left that period [of appointing foreign coaches] behind.”

Neville Names Two Potter and Howe ‘Outstanding’ English Coaches

‘I think we are damaging ourselves’

For many fans, the concern regarding hiring an English coach is the lack of talent available. Alan Shearer recently revealed that Eddie Howe of Newcastle United was not contacted by the FA amid their search for a replacement for Southgate.

Neville suggested that Howe, alongside Graham Potter, who is currently out of work, are two English coaches - who can both be considered to be ‘outstanding’ – that could’ve been appointed ahead of the FA’s eventual choice, Tuchel.

“Accepting that Thomas Tuchel is better than any of the other English candidates but with the likes of Graham Potter that have managed in the higher echelons of the Premier League. We’ve got Eddie Howe currently at Newcastle. I do think there are outstanding candidates that could’ve been appointed that were English.”

