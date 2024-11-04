Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville reluctantly singled out both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in his scathing assessment of the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea as he compared them to the likes of English duo Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

In a game lacking any real level of quality and poise, Bruno Fernandes’ coolly taken penalty gave interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men the lead before Moises Caicedo’s 74th-minute equaliser dampened the mood around Old Trafford.

A share of the spoils in Greater Manchester now means that the club’s 12 points from ten games is their worst start to a league campaign since 1986/87 and Ruben Amorim, set to take charge of his first game against Ipswich Town, will be feeling immense pressure to get them back on track.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Crystal Palace (eight) and Southampton (seven) have scored fewer than Man Utd’s nine goals in the Premier League this season.

Desperate to see improvements under incoming boss Ruben Amorim, the Bury-born pundit spoke on Sky Sports’ The Gary Neville Podcast in the wake of the encounter at Old Trafford and tore into Rashford and Garnacho for their lack of energy.

'I'm not going to dig Rashford and Garnacho out... but I am,” the former Manchester United and England right-back insisted. “Because they are two players who have come through the ranks. With that comes some credit. The fact that you're an academy player and you get a level of buy-in from the fans because of that.”

Insisting that, thanks to their ties to Carrington and their journey to the top, there is a certain ‘enthusiasm’ towards the duo, the 49-year-old said: “So there's an enthusiasm towards them. Obviously now Rashford's been in the team for a good few years and Garnacho for a couple of years or so.”

The pair’s evident lack of effort against Enzo Maresca’s side, however, irked Neville – who is regarded as one of the greatest Premier League captains of all time – into comparing them to the likes of Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal and Manchester City’s Foden and Bernardo Silva.

"But when I watch [Bukayo] Saka and [Leandro] Trossard and [Gabriel] Martinelli [playing for Arsenal], and when I watch Bernardo Silva and [Phil] Foden for Man City, or I watch players at Liverpool, I watch them all scurrying back, harassing back and doubling up with real intent.”

He also highlighted an incident during the match when Chelsea’s Malo Gusto was able to attack into acres of space down the visitors’ right-hand side – where Rashford was deployed. Neville suggested that both players need to work harder from a defensive standpoint to reap the rewards further up the field.

"But I've watched [Chelsea right back Malo] Gusto run forward there on that far side... we couldn't believe how much space he got. The first ethic is that you have to work hard. I'm not saying that Garnacho and Rashford do not work hard, but they can work harder. I know that. That's in their defensive work - which then, I think, gives you the reward in your attacking play.”

From a holistic perspective, Neville continued to lambast Manchester United for their lack of togetherness against an out-of-sorts Chelsea side - but his overall point was still focused towards his former side's wide men: "Garnacho and Rashford - I have to point towards them today. They can do a lot more off the ball. I'm not interested in what they do on the ball - honestly, I'm really not.

"I'm interested in whether there is a spirit to fight for the team all the way through the match," the eight-time Premier League winner claimed. "And I'm not saying they played badly today or anything, but I watch the other wide players in the league do a lot more than them."

You can view Neville's post-match comments from 4:48 below.