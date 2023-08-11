Highlights Gary Neville's career at Manchester United was characterised by passion, grit, and mastery of his craft as a right-back.

When the final whistle blew on Gary Neville's glittering career, it marked the end of an era for Manchester United.

Through our deep dive into his career statistics, we've seen that Neville wasn’t just an embodiment of passion and grit, but also a master of his craft on the field.

Manchester United career

Entry into the Theatre of Dreams:

In 1991, fresh out of school, Gary Neville's passion for football led him straight to the doors of Manchester United as an apprentice. In his debut season, he wore the captain's armband for the youth side and steered them to an FA Youth Cup triumph. Fast-forward to September 1992, the young gun made his senior debut against Torpedo Moscow, gracing the UEFA Cup.

The Birth of Fergie's Fledglings:

Under Sir Alex Ferguson's guidance, a young and dynamic team emerged, affectionately known as "Fergie's Fledglings." Besides Neville, the crew boasted talents like his brother Phil, Ryan Giggs, free-kick specialist David Beckham, midfield maestro Paul Scholes, and the ever-reliable Nicky Butt.

A Right-Back Rises:

The 1994-95 season saw Neville step up as United's first-choice right-back, replacing the injured Paul Parker. Though he faced some initial hiccups with Denis Irwin and Lee Sharpe interchanging roles, Neville eventually solidified his position.

Scoring Memories:

Goals from Neville were a rarity, but when they came, they were moments to cherish! He netted his first in 1997 against Middlesbrough. Among his strikes, one must remember his equaliser against FC Basel in the UEFA Champions League and that special goal in Ferguson's 1,000th game, sealing a victory against Lyon.

Captain's Return and Farewell:

Injuries did sideline him for a while, but Neville came roaring back, leading his team in the 2008 FA Community Shield. By 2009, he'd add another League Cup to his trophy cabinet. And even as age caught up and he made fewer appearances, Neville's commitment was unflinching. He made his 600th appearance in 2010 against Stoke City.

Legacy:

Though he hung up his boots and handed over the captaincy, Gary Neville's dedication, passion, and love for Manchester United will forever be etched in the annals of the club's rich history. Through highs and lows, Neville embodied the spirit of the Red Devils, leaving behind memories and moments that will always be cherished by fans and football enthusiasts alike.

England career

From his debut in 1995 against Japan to being integral to England's defence in various tournaments, Gary Neville's international career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster.

Early Years and Family Pride:

Neville's England journey commenced under Terry Venables in '95. Notably, just a year later, he joined forces with his brother, Phil, against China. This duo made history, becoming the first brothers since the Herons in 1877 to share the pitch in an FA Cup win and for the Three Lions within the same season.

A Consistent Pick:

Five English managers saw Neville as their first-choice right-back, a testament to his consistency. Despite emerging talents like Micah Richards, Glen Johnson, and Wes Brown, Neville's spot remained largely unchallenged.

Tournament Tales:

Euro '96 was Neville's debut tournament. He played consistently until a suspension kept him out of the heart-wrenching semi-final penalty loss to Germany. Fast forward to '98, and he was taking the field in France for the World Cup under Glenn Hoddle.

Neville's European adventures continued with Euro 2000 under Kevin Keegan, while injury sadly kept him sidelined for the 2002 World Cup. Yet, by Euro 2004, he was once again England's go-to right-back.

2006 posed challenges; injuries plagued his World Cup qualifiers. However, he made it to England's World Cup squad and even briefly donned the captain's armband. Neville's dedication was evident when, post-defeat to Portugal, he remained available for selection and never considered international retirement on his own terms.

When David Beckham vacated the captaincy, Neville, as one of the experienced leaders in the side, was a top contender. However, the armband eventually went to John Terry, with Steven Gerrard as his deputy.

Unfortunate Moments:

Neville's England journey wasn't without hiccups. A game against Croatia in Euro 2008 qualifiers witnessed a peculiar backpass from Neville leading to an own goal. Neville's England goal tally? Two own goals and zero netted in favour.

An ankle injury in 2007 meant missing out on equalling Kenny Sansom's right-back cap record. Subsequent injuries combined with age raised questions about his England future.

A Surprise Recall:

In 2009, Fabio Capello surprisingly recalled Neville for World Cup qualifiers. Despite the recall, Neville didn't feature in the matches.

Record Books and Reflection:

Alongside brother Phil, the Nevilles stand as England's most capped siblings, surpassing even the iconic Charltons.

But in a candid revelation, Neville admitted that, sometimes, he saw his international career as "a massive waste of time", asserting that success with United remained paramount.

In all, Gary Neville's journey with England has been filled with highs, lows, and historic moments.

Club Season League FΑ Cup League Cup Europe Other Total Division Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Manchester United 1992–93 Premier League 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 – 1 0 1993–94 Premier League 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1994–95 Premier League 18 0 4 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 27 0 1995–96 Premier League 31 0 6 0 1 0 1 0 – 39 0 1996–97 Premier League 31 1 3 0 1 0 10 0 1 0 46 1 1997–98 Premier League 34 0 3 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 45 0 1998–99 Premier League 34 1 7 0 0 0 12 0 1 0 54 1 1999–2000 Premier League 22 0 – 0 0 9 0 4 0 35 0 2000–01 Premier League 32 1 2 0 0 0 14 0 1 0 49 1 2001–02 Premier League 34 0 2 0 0 0 14 0 1 0 51 0 2002–03 Premier League 26 0 3 0 5 0 10 1 – 44 1 2003–04 Premier League 30 2 4 0 1 0 7 0 0 0 42 2 2004–05 Premier League 22 0 4 0 1 0 7 1 1 0 35 1 2005–06 Premier League 25 0 3 0 5 0 4 0 – 37 0 2006–07 Premier League 24 0 3 0 0 0 6 0 – 33 0 2007–08 Premier League 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2008–09 Premier League 16 0 2 0 3 0 4 0 4 0 29 0 2009–10 Premier League 17 0 1 0 4 0 6 0 0 0 28 0 2010–11 Premier League 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 Total 400 5 47 0 25 0 117 2 13 0 602 7

International

Appearances and goals by national team and year National team Year Apps Goals England 1995 6 0 1996 10 0 1997 7 0 1998 8 0 1999 3 0 2000 7 0 2001 8 0 2002 5 0 2003 7 0 2004 12 0 2005 4 0 2006 7 0 2007 1 0 Total 85 0

Managerial statistics

Neville took an unexpected turn in the managerial realm when he was appointed head coach of Valencia CF in December 2015.

This managerial stint was surprising for many, given Neville's lack of experience in a head coaching role and his unfamiliarity with La Liga. The move was seen by some as a gamble, given Valencia's storied history and their passionate fan base's expectations.

His time in Spain, unfortunately, did not go as hoped. Valencia struggled for consistency under his guidance, facing challenges in both domestic and European competitions. Tactically, Neville tried to impose his vision on the team, but translating his ideas onto the pitch in a new league, with a new language and culture, proved to be challenging.

By March 2016, after a series of underwhelming results and a particularly painful 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, the pressure was mounting. Neville's tenure at Valencia came to an end after just four months, with the club deciding to part ways with him in March 2016.

While this chapter in Neville's football journey was brief and fraught with challenges, it provided him with invaluable experiences and insights into the complexities of football management, especially in a foreign league. Since his Valencia days, Neville has returned to punditry, where he continues to shine with his sharp analysis and forthright opinions.

Major Honours

Gary Neville's footballing journey, whilst adorned with dedication and grit, is also littered with a rich tapestry of major honours, making him one of the most decorated English players of his generation.

Premier League Titles (8): Starting with the Premier League, Neville’s name is etched on the trophy not once or twice, but a staggering eight times. Beginning with the 1995-96 season, Neville, as an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson's unit, went on to clinch the title in subsequent seasons like 1996-97, 1998-99, and so forth, with the 2008-09 season marking his final league title. Each of these titles not only signifies Manchester United's dominance in the English top-flight but also underscores Neville's consistent performances over the years.

FA Cup (3): The FA Cup is a competition steeped in tradition and prestige. Neville has lifted this illustrious trophy thrice, with memorable wins in the 1995-96, 1998-99, and 2003-04 seasons. The 1998-99 victory was especially sweet as it was part of the historic treble-winning campaign.

Football League Cup (3): Also known as the Carabao Cup in recent times, Neville boasts three victories in this competition. His triumphs came in the latter part of his career during the 2005-06, 2008-09, and 2009-10 seasons, showcasing his longevity and adaptability in the game.

FA Community Shield (3): Regarded as the curtain-raiser to every English football season, Neville helped Manchester United lift the FA Community Shield on three occasions - 1996, 1997, and then again in 2008.

UEFA Champions League (2): Perhaps the pinnacle of club football, the UEFA Champions League witnessed Neville's success twice. The unforgettable 1998-99 season where United completed a last-minute comeback against Bayern Munich, and the dramatic 2007-08 win against Chelsea in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout in Moscow.

Intercontinental Cup (1) & FIFA Club World Cup (1): On the global stage, Neville further cemented his and United's legacy. The 1999 Intercontinental Cup saw United crowned world champions, a feat that was later replicated in 2008 when they won the FIFA Club World Cup.

In retrospect, the sheer volume and variety of Gary Neville's honours are a testament to his prowess, dedication, and the era of Manchester United's supremacy in both English and European football. A one-club man, Neville's name will forever resonate with excellence, leadership, and an enviable trophy cabinet.

Premier League: 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2008–09

FA Cup: 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04

Football League Cup: 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10

FA Community Shield: 1996, 1997, 2008

UEFA Champions League: 1998–99, 2007–08

Intercontinental Cup: 1999

FIFA Club World Cup: 2008

As the curtains draw on our exploration of Gary Neville's awe-inspiring career, one can't help but be enamoured by the profound impact he's had on English football.

Beyond the tackles, crosses, and assists lies a narrative of commitment, resilience, and sheer Manchester United spirit. His statistics, impressive as they are, only tell a part of the story.

What truly sets Neville apart is the indomitable spirit and leadership he brought to every match, every training session, every challenge.