Gary Neville has pinned the blame on the Glazers, and not under-fire manager Erik ten Hag, following Manchester United’s humiliating 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Just three days after defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s players slumped to a concerning defeat against the Cherries, who sealed all three points thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi. Ten Hag described himself as “annoyed” and “disappointed” in his post-match press conference - emotions experienced by 70,000+ United fans inside the stadium, as well as millions more watching around the world.

Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth Manchester United Stats Bournemouth Stats Expected Goals 1.16 1.48 Possession 69% 31% Shots 20 10 Shots on target 3 4 Everything that happened in the Premier League - Gameweek 16

This was Man Utd’s 11th defeat this season in all competitions, and their seventh in the Premier League. Sixth in the Premier League table after 16 games, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool, questions are being asked about Ten Hag and whether he has the ability to transform the club’s fortunes.

Gary Neville blames Glazers - not Ten Hag

Pundit says talk Ten Hag should be sacked is 'absolute nonsense'

However, former United captain turned Sky Sports pundit Neville says there’s “no way” the club should even consider replacing the 53-year-old Dutchman, who was named the Premier League’s Manager of the Month for November. Instead, Neville feels the finger should be pointed firmly in the direction of the club’s unpopular owners, the Glazer family.

“There’s no way they should change him this season, this idea they should sack him is an absolute nonsense,” Neville told Sky Sports in footage that’s gone viral on social media. “I wouldn’t be in favour of that anyway. I know people say ‘you can’t blame the Glazers’ - yeah, you can. Because 10 years of failure and miserable recruitment comes down to the fact they have not got a sporting director or a proper head of recruitment in place.

"That’s why this happens. Ultimately managers look above them and think they haven’t got anyone above them so they might as well just do it themselves. This is all down to the leadership.

"If it happened once, fair enough, if it happened twice you would ask a question but this is five times. Five times in 10 years. They have spent a billion quid, they’re on the limit of FFP, £700m in debt, £300m going to other clubs, the bank overdraft is at £250-300m, they are £1.2bn under."

Neville concerned for Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe is poised to complete £1.25bn Man Utd deal

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is poised to announce a £1.25bn deal that will see him take a 25% stake in Manchester United, but Neville fears the petrochemical billionaire’s arrival may not be enough to stop the malaise at Old Trafford. The former England international added: "Jim Ratcliffe has got to come in and sort this out and you wonder how he is going to pull them out of it and that’s the concern I have.

“What we need is a change of structure at the top, that will hopefully happen in the next few weeks, hopefully that will change the way in which the sporting project is looked at because you can’t come in and leave everything as is. Then maybe, with some leadership and structure around the club, maybe Manchester United can cope with some of the other clubs who recruit and do their business a lot better." Watch the clip below:

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures

Challenging fortnight ahead for Ten Hag and his players

Ten Hag now faces a potentially crucial week in his Manchester United tenure with a decisive Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on December 12, followed by a trip to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Liverpool five days later. The Red Devils then face West Ham away on December 23, before welcoming Aston Villa to the Theatre of Dreams on Boxing Day.