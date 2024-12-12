Gary Neville has revealed that Pep Guardiola can surpass Sir Alex Ferguson in terms of his achievements as a manager if he successfully rebuilds the Manchester City squad a couple of more times. The Catalan coach is the best in the world today. He's achieved incredible success with City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, winning a plethora of trophies everywhere he's gone.

On the other hand, Ferguson is regarded as the greatest manager of all-time and his work with Aberdeen and Manchester United transformed the fortunes of both teams. Considering their greatness, the two men have been closely compared by football fans and pundits alike for years.

In a recent edition of The Overlap, filmed in front of an audience, the topic of the managers came up and when asked about which he feels has achieved more in football, Neville backed his former head coach, but admitted that this could change if Guardiola managed to match Ferguson in terms of rebuilding his team.

Neville Thinks Ferguson's Ability to Rebuild United Has Him Ahead

He revealed Guardiola has a case if he matches that

Considering he was in charge of United for 27 years, it was remarkable that Ferguson managed to find so much success with the Red Devils throughout the majority of his run. That's largely because of his ability to rebuild the team on multiple occasions. The Scot managed to build several different iterations of the team, going from players like Mark Hughes and Steve Bruce, to the likes of Teddy Sheringham and Jaap Stam, to stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. He always managed to freshen things up when his squad needed it and that led to decades of glory.

When asked about whether Ferguson or Guardiola had achieved more in football around the 49:00 mark, Neville highlighted that knack for rebuilding as what ranks his former manager ahead of the City boss, but revealed things could change if the former Barcelona manager could replicate that with his current team.

"On achievements, I would say Sir Alex [is better] because of what he achieved in Scotland and building four teams at United over a 15/20-year period and winning 13 titles. I think what Pep's obviously now trying to do at City is build a third team. That first team with David Silva and [Vincent] Kompany, [Sergio] Aguero, [Leroy] Sane, [Raheem] Sterling and then he built a second team with [Erling] Haaland and the players who won the treble. "Now, I think he's going to have to build a third team. I think if he goes and builds those four teams, with obviously what he's done in Germany and in Spain, you could probably say that [he's achieved more]."

Guardiola is currently embarking on the worst run of his managerial career. His City side have won just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions and it's becoming more and more obvious that the side is in need of a revamp. It seems safe to assume we might be about to see his third rebuild at the Etihad.